L'oreal Men Expert Magnesium Hypoallergenic Moisturiser 50Ml

L'OREAL MEN XPRT MAGNESIUM HYPO MOISTURISER 50ML

Discover our 24H Moisturiser, specifically designed for men's sensitive skin, fragilized by external aggressors. Enriched with Magnesium Mineral, our formula helps strengthen the protective natural skin barrier function and acts as a reinforcing ally for sensitive skin fragilized by external aggressors. Naturally present in our skin, Hyaluronic Acid is well known for its super-hydrating properties. *0% alcohol = no ethyl alcohol. L'Oreal Men Expert Magnesium Defence Hypoallergenic 24H Moisturiser 50ml. Strengthens skin barrier against external aggressors. Magnesium Mineral / Hyaluronic Acid / 0% Alcohol.

This moisturiser soothes, protects and strengthens skin from external aggressors for up to 24h Tested Under Dermatological Control and on Sensitive Skin

Pack size: 50ML

909294 20, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Magnesium PCA, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Caprylyl Glycol, Glyceryl Isostearate, Maltodextrin, Pentylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z287835/1)

50ml

