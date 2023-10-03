We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'oreal Men Expert Magnesium Hypoallergenic Moisturiser 50Ml

£9.30

£18.60/100ml

L'OREAL MEN XPRT MAGNESIUM HYPO MOISTURISER 50ML
Discover our 24H Moisturiser, specifically designed for men's sensitive skin, fragilized by external aggressors. Enriched with Magnesium Mineral, our formula helps strengthen the protective natural skin barrier function and acts as a reinforcing ally for sensitive skin fragilized by external aggressors. Naturally present in our skin, Hyaluronic Acid is well known for its super-hydrating properties. *0% alcohol = no ethyl alcohol.L'Oreal Men Expert Magnesium Defence Hypoallergenic 24H Moisturiser 50ml. Strengthens skin barrier against external aggressors. Magnesium Mineral / Hyaluronic Acid / 0% Alcohol.
This moisturiser soothes, protects and strengthens skin from external aggressors for up to 24hTested Under Dermatological Control and on Sensitive Skin
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

909294 20, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Magnesium PCA, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Caprylyl Glycol, Glyceryl Isostearate, Maltodextrin, Pentylene Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z287835/1)

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply daily all over the face in the morning and evening on clean skin.Use it after Magnesium Defence Face Wash.

