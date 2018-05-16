We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Soya Alternative To Greek Style Yogurt 400G

Tesco Plant Chef Soya Alternative To Greek Style Yogurt 400G
£1.35
£3.38/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 217kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented unsweetened plain Greek style soya alternative to yogurt, with added calcium, iodine, vitamins D and B12.
  • 100% Plant Based
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Bean (12%), Thickener (Pectin), Monocalcium Phosphate, Iodine, Vitamin D, Bacterial Culture, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (100g)
Energy217kJ / 52kcal217kJ / 52kcal
Fat3.0g3.0g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.8g0.8g
Protein5.8g5.8g
Salt0.08g0.08g
Vitamin D1.50µg1.50µg
Vitamin B120.38µg0.38µg
Calcium120mg120mg
Iodine45.0µg45.0µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
