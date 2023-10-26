Domestos Aroma Lux Rim Block Jasmine & Elderflower 55G

DOMESTOS JASMINE & ELDERFLOWER TOILET BLOCK 55G

Domestos Aroma Lux Pink Jasmine & Elderflower Toilet Block is a luxury-scented toilet freshener from the UK’s #1 toilet cleaner brand*. Made with essential oils, Domestos Aroma Lux toilet rim blocks help reduce odours and constantly emit a fragrant scent in your toilet. Flush after flush, our toilet rim block releases a rich foam that helps to prevent limescale, remove dirt, and leave toilet bowls hygienically shiny with a long-lasting fragrance in your bathroom. The premium floral fragrance of pink jasmine and elderflower allows your toilet to smell fresher for longer. This toilet rim block is also available in another unique scent, White Rose & Tea Tree Oil. How to use: Unfold the hanger, break the plastic lock, and hang over the toilet rim, ensuring it is in the flow of water. After the product has been removed from its pack, please dispose of any excess material remaining in the pack. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. This Domestos Aroma Lux Toilet Block is made with 100% recycled blister and cardboard packaging. Domestos continues to protect millions of families with its extensive range of cleaning products, including multi-purpose wipes, thick bleach, and bleach sprays. Domestos bleach products can be used as multi-purpose cleaners all around your home, including as bathroom cleaners. *Nielsen, Total Market MAT, Toilet Cleaning, January 2021

Domestos Aroma Lux Pink Jasmine & Elderflower Toilet Block, with 24/7 odour control with essential oils This toilet freshener contains essential oils that release a powerful scent, making sure your toilet smells fresh at all times This toilet rim block features a premium floral fragrance with pink jasmine and elderflower Domestos toilet rim blocks help to hygienically clean, freshen & shine your toilet The packaging for this rim block is made with 100% recycled blister and cardboard The Domestos Aroma Lux toilet rim block is also available in White Rose & Tea Tree Oil

Pack size: 55G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfume, Phosphates, Aromatic hydrocarbon, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Serbia

Net Contents

1 ℮

Preparation and Usage