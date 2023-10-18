Cherry Blossom Regimental Gloss Neutral Polish 40G

CAUTION: Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. IF SWALLOWED: Get medical attention/advice. Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking.

CAUTION: Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. IF SWALLOWED: Get medical attention/advice. Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking.

Directions: Apply polish evenly and allow to dry. Buff with a brush for desired shine.

Directions: Apply polish evenly and allow to dry. Buff with a brush for desired shine.

The only shoe polish manufactured in the UK. Made in England

We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the Cherry Blossom brand.

We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the Cherry Blossom brand.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023