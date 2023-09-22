Nice 'N Clean Moist Toilet Tissue 40 Wipes Breaks Apart Even Faster than Toilet Paper Flush Test Conducted by an Independent UK Laboratory

Product Description: Nice 'N CLEAN SecureFlush™ wipes with aloe leave you feeling fresh and confidently clean. The SecureFlush™ technology means these plastic-free, biodegradable wipes break apart even faster than toilet paper when flushed. Altogether, they're nice for you, and nice for our planet too.

Fine to Flush Certification mark* *Passed UK water industry specification 4-02-06. Only applicable to the UK market after 4-02-06.

Our story: Nice-Pak are the world's most innovative wet wipe manufacturer, established in 1957 by the inventor of the first wet wipe. We are constantly exploring to give you everything you want from a wipe.

Flushable Sheets that Break Apart Even Faster than Toilet Paper For Clean Confidence Soothing, with Aloe & Vitamin E Biodegradable, Plastic-Free, Plant-Based wipes Dermatologically Tested Recyclable Packaging - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket

Aqua, Dipropylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Glycereth-26, Calcium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Trisodium NTA, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Citric Acid, Parfum, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Potassium Sorbate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamaldehyde

Manufactured in the UK

40 x Wipes

