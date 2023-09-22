We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nice 'N Clean Moist Toilet Tissue 40 Wipes

3.4(23)
£1.50

£3.75/100sht

Nice 'N Clean Moist Toilet Tissue 40 WipesBreaks Apart Even Faster than Toilet PaperFlush Test Conducted by an Independent UK Laboratory
Product Description: Nice 'N CLEAN SecureFlush™ wipes with aloe leave you feeling fresh and confidently clean. The SecureFlush™ technology means these plastic-free, biodegradable wipes break apart even faster than toilet paper when flushed. Altogether, they're nice for you, and nice for our planet too.
Fine to Flush Certification mark**Passed UK water industry specification 4-02-06. Only applicable to the UK market after 4-02-06.
Our story: Nice-Pak are the world's most innovative wet wipe manufacturer, established in 1957 by the inventor of the first wet wipe. We are constantly exploring to give you everything you want from a wipe.
Flushable Sheets that Break Apart Even Faster than Toilet PaperFor Clean ConfidenceSoothing, with Aloe & Vitamin EBiodegradable, Plastic-Free, Plant-Based wipesDermatologically TestedRecyclable Packaging - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket
Aqua, Dipropylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Glycereth-26, Calcium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Trisodium NTA, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Citric Acid, Parfum, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Potassium Sorbate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamaldehyde

Manufactured in the UK

40 x Wipes

Directions for Use: Peel back the label, pull the first wipe through the opening. Reseal the label to keep the wipes moist.

