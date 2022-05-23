We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Nik Naks Nice 'N' Spicy Grab Bag Crisps 45G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nik Naks Nice 'N' Spicy Grab Bag Crisps 45G
£0.90
£2.00/100g

Each 45g pack contains

Energy
1062kJ
255kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
16g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.81g

high

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2361kJ

Product Description

  • Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour Corn Snack
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Have you tried our other great snack brands!
  • Discos®, Skips®, Wheat Crunchies®
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • No MSG
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • Knobbly, Wacky Sticks of Corn
  • Intensely tasty unusually knobbly
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sunflower Oil (36%), Nice 'N' Spicy Flavour [Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings (contains Barley Malt Vinegar, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Sauce, Wheat Flour), Salt, Dried Onion, Acid: Citric Acid, Curry Powder (Spices, Rice Flour, Salt), Acid: Malic Acid, Spice, Colour: Paprika Extract, Spice Extracts, Garlic Extract]

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk, Egg, Mustard. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g Pack
Energy2361kJ1062kJ
-566kcal255kcal
Fat36g16g
of which Saturates3.3g1.5g
Carbohydrate53g24g
of which Sugars4.3g1.9g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein6.1g2.7g
Salt1.8g0.81g
1 serving per pack--
View all Single Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here