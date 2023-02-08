Nescafe Gold Blend Roastery Dark Roast Instant Coffee 95G

weak would not buy again
weak would not buy again
Superb coffee, smooth and full flavoured
I love this Roastery coffee, it’s full of flavour, rich and strong. I really look forward to my breakfast cup in the morning, as it set’s me up for the day!
Excellent coffee either on its own or mixed with G
Excellent coffee either on its own or mixed with Gold Blend. However, the price for 95 grm compared with that for 200 grm Gold Blend is very expensive.
Coffee
I love this coffee
This coffee is really nice. Quite strong, so you d
This coffee is really nice. Quite strong, so you do not have to use as much of it as other instant coffees.
Poor packaging
The coffee is very good but the tin isn't airtight. Consequently...a lot of wasted coffee!!!
Excellent Flavour
Excellent flavour , just like in a very posh coffee shop but at a much better price . My new favorite
Lovely looking tin unfortunately the coffee wasn’t
This coffee was not as strong as I thought it would be. It also left a dark silt like puddle at the bottom of the cup which was a tad unpleasant.
This is the most delicious coffee, try it!
This is the most delicious coffee, try it!
Good taste
Good quality. Tastes like ground coffee but without the hassle.