Clubcard Price

Nescafe Gold Blend Roastery Dark Roast Instant Coffee 95G

4.5(87)
Nescafe Gold Blend Roastery Dark Roast Instant Coffee 95G
£6.00
£6.32/100g

Product Description

  • Soluble coffee with finely ground coffee (3%).
  • Experience the unique and unrivalled flavour of NESCAFÉ GOLD BLEND Roastery Collection. A deliciously dark roasted instant coffee with notes of dark chocolate and roasted nut for a rich and intense flavour. Crafted with high quality coffee beans expertly roasted in two individual batches to bring out the most intense flavours and rich aromas. Crafted with care for moments that matter.
  • Discover deliciously dark roast coffee crafted by our master roasters to create a sophisticated taste. Expertly roasted in two individual batches to bring out the most delicate flavours and aromas, enjoy NESCAFÉ GOLD BLEND Roastery Collection at home.
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of Nescafé coffee are drunk every second!
  • NESCAFÉ Cup of Respect
  • Great coffee starts with respect, which is why our coffee has been grown, made and packaged in a way that respects the environment and the people who farm our coffee beans.
  • From working with coffee farmers around the world supporting them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops to our commitment to make 100% of our packaging recyclable or reusable, we're working to protect the planet with every cup of Nescafé. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Our coffee may settle in transit.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • A dark roasted premium instant coffee with a rich and intense flavour
  • Premium instant coffee with notes of dark chocolate and roasted nut
  • Expertly roasted in two batches to bring out the most delicate flavours
  • Made from high quality Arabica coffee beans
  • Pack size: 95G

Information

Ingredients

Soluble Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee (3%)

Storage

Best Before End: See base of tin

Preparation and Usage

  • One mug = 1tsp (1.8g) + 200ml hot water. Makes 52 mugs.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.com/gb
Net Contents

95g ℮

View all Premium Instant Coffee

87 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Write a review

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

weak would not buy again

2 stars

weak would not buy again

Superb coffee, smooth and full flavoured

5 stars

I love this Roastery coffee, it’s full of flavour, rich and strong. I really look forward to my breakfast cup in the morning, as it set’s me up for the day!

Excellent coffee either on its own or mixed with G

4 stars

Excellent coffee either on its own or mixed with Gold Blend. However, the price for 95 grm compared with that for 200 grm Gold Blend is very expensive.

Coffee

5 stars

I love this coffee

This coffee is really nice. Quite strong, so you d

5 stars

This coffee is really nice. Quite strong, so you do not have to use as much of it as other instant coffees.

Poor packaging

2 stars

The coffee is very good but the tin isn't airtight. Consequently...a lot of wasted coffee!!!

Excellent Flavour

5 stars

Excellent flavour , just like in a very posh coffee shop but at a much better price . My new favorite

Lovely looking tin unfortunately the coffee wasn’t

3 stars

This coffee was not as strong as I thought it would be. It also left a dark silt like puddle at the bottom of the cup which was a tad unpleasant.

This is the most delicious coffee, try it!

5 stars

This is the most delicious coffee, try it!

Good taste

5 stars

Good quality. Tastes like ground coffee but without the hassle.

1-10 of 87 reviews

