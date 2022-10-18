Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Beer 4 X 330Ml

Great
My husband loves a beer but wanted something lighter and these were a great alternative. All the taste without the headache and he can also drive on them.
Good taste
The beer is good but not the best. It tastes good. I would recommend it.
Nice alcohol free beer
This beer is nice and light. For alcohol free it has a nice flavour
Very nice!
I like the taste and couldn't really notice the difference with the alcohol ones. so I now buy these as better for me. would definitely recommend. good flavour.
Enjoyable alternative to an alcoholic drink
Not quiet the same great taste as the Peroni with alcohol but a strong contender for an alcohol free alternative
Refreshing!
Nice to have an alcohol free alternative that tastes good - esp with a bit of lime popped in! Item bought as part of a promotion!
Refreshing
This is a really nice alcohol free beer. The taste is clean and crisp.
Refeshing alcohol feee beer
Lovely light fresh alcohol free beer, for those times you want to stay sober!
My Favourite Alcohol Free Beer
So refreshing and easy to drink with a drop of blackcurrant. Bought as part of a promotion.
Good
This none alcoholic lager is great.bought as part of a promotion