Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Beer 4 X 330Ml

4.7(35)Write a review
£4.50
£3.41/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Introducing the brand new alcohol-free beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%. Brewed in Italy, with the same passion and flair, this superb beer offers the same superior taste experience of the original Peroni Nastro Azzurro - delivering a crisp and refreshing Italian taste, now as an option with zero alcohol. 92% of people who trialled Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% thought the taste matched that of Peroni Nastro Azzurro - thanks to the hard work, dedication, and craft of our brewing team at Birra Peroni in Rome.
  • New technology allows the same signature recipe as Peroni Nastro Azzurro to be used - including the famous Nostrano dell‘Isola maize – grown exclusively for Peroni Nastro Azzurro in the north of Italy. And only after the characteristic aroma and taste profile is fully developed, is the alcohol gently removed to deliver the crisp and refreshing Italian taste.
  • Best served: Chilled.
  • Calories: Less than 76 calories per 330ml.
  • Pack size: 4 x 330ml bottle.
  • Contains no more than 0.05% alcohol by volume.
  • Taste Profile: Crisp taste with a slightly hoppy, flowery flavour. Light body with a clean and fast finish.
  • Ingredients: Water, barley malt, Italian maize, hops, natural flavours
  • be drinkaware.co.uk
  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% aims to serve occasions and social moments where beer lovers are seeking a superior tasting alcohol free beer.
  • Whether you’re at home hosting dinner parties al fresco, watching an afternoon of sport, meeting friends at a bar, exploring sun-soaked streets on holiday - there are no limits to when, and where, you can enjoy Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Alcohol Free Beer.
  • Trademark of Riverwood International Corporation
  • Alcohol Free
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops, Natural Flavours

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley.

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp taste with a slightly hoppy, flowery flavour. Light body with a clean and fast finish. Alcohol Free.

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in Italy

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Birra Peroni S.R.L.,
  • Via Birolli,8,
  • Roma,
  • Italy.
  • For:

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • Asahi House,
  • 88-100 Chertsey Road,
  • Woking,
  • GU21 5BJ,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223 / +39 02 57316405
  • www.peroniitalia.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
kJ99
kcal23
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrates5.6g
of which Sugars0.8g
Protein0.2g
Salt0g
35 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great

5 stars

My husband loves a beer but wanted something lighter and these were a great alternative. All the taste without the headache and he can also drive on them.

Good taste

4 stars

The beer is good but not the best. It tastes good. I would recommend it.

Nice alcohol free beer

5 stars

This beer is nice and light. For alcohol free it has a nice flavour

Very nice!

5 stars

I like the taste and couldn't really notice the difference with the alcohol ones. so I now buy these as better for me. would definitely recommend. good flavour.

Enjoyable alternative to an alcoholic drink

4 stars

Not quiet the same great taste as the Peroni with alcohol but a strong contender for an alcohol free alternative

Refreshing!

5 stars

Nice to have an alcohol free alternative that tastes good - esp with a bit of lime popped in! Item bought as part of a promotion!

Refreshing

5 stars

This is a really nice alcohol free beer. The taste is clean and crisp.

Refeshing alcohol feee beer

5 stars

Lovely light fresh alcohol free beer, for those times you want to stay sober!

My Favourite Alcohol Free Beer

5 stars

So refreshing and easy to drink with a drop of blackcurrant. Bought as part of a promotion.

Good

5 stars

This none alcoholic lager is great.bought as part of a promotion

