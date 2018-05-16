Italiano Lambrusco Bianco 75Cl

Per 125ml glass
- Energy
- 336kJ
-
- 80kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 269kJ / 64kcal
Product Description
- Lambrusco Bianco dell'Emilia Indicazione Geografica Tipica, Partially Fermented Must
- Made from the Lambrusco grape, this unique style of wine is full of citrus and green fruit flavours. Sweet and refreshing and ideal as an aperitif.
- SC63183. ©2022
- Must of Italy
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
4.1
ABV
5.5% vol
Producer
Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A,
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Massimo Marasso
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
WhiteGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- 95% of winemakers use the Metodo Charmat method. In the Metodo Charmat, the base wine is placed in an autoclave and selected yeasts are added, which ferment the sugars present to produce the sparkle.
History
- The grapes and the wine originate from four zones in Emilia-Romagna and one in Lombardy, principally around the central provinces of Modena, Parma, Reggio nell'emilia and Mantua. The grape has a long winemaking history with archaeological reference indicating that the Etruscans cultivated the wine.
Regional Information
- Northern Peninsula of Italy in Emilia-Romagna. Within the region are distinctly different climates and soils, from Emilia's rolling hills in the west, influenced by the Apennines, to Romagna's plains to the east of Modena and Bologna.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Bottled in Italy, Produced in Italy
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 125ml glass
|Energy
|269kJ / 64kcal
|336kJ / 80kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.