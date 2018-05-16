We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Italiano Lambrusco Bianco 75Cl

image 1 of Italiano Lambrusco Bianco 75Cl
£3.25
£3.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
336kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 269kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • Lambrusco Bianco dell'Emilia Indicazione Geografica Tipica, Partially Fermented Must
  • Made from the Lambrusco grape, this unique style of wine is full of citrus and green fruit flavours. Sweet and refreshing and ideal as an aperitif.
  • SC63183. ©2022
  • Must of Italy
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

4.1

ABV

5.5% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A,

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • 95% of winemakers use the Metodo Charmat method. In the Metodo Charmat, the base wine is placed in an autoclave and selected yeasts are added, which ferment the sugars present to produce the sparkle.

History

  • The grapes and the wine originate from four zones in Emilia-Romagna and one in Lombardy, principally around the central provinces of Modena, Parma, Reggio nell'emilia and Mantua. The grape has a long winemaking history with archaeological reference indicating that the Etruscans cultivated the wine.

Regional Information

  • Northern Peninsula of Italy in Emilia-Romagna. Within the region are distinctly different climates and soils, from Emilia's rolling hills in the west, influenced by the Apennines, to Romagna's plains to the east of Modena and Bologna.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Bottled in Italy, Produced in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy269kJ / 64kcal336kJ / 80kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
