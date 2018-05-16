Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Premium Nappy Pants Size 4 32S

Best nappy
Best nappy ever hold way more and even dry inside when at max better than pamper glad I bought for the cocomelon print will keep buying worth every penny
Love it . They are bigger then usually size 4 but they are comfortable and easy to use them. Very soft . And cocomelon patern is lovely. I bought them by mistake becose i wanted to buy nappies but i am happy i was find them . That lovely pants . Better then pampers and higher quality 👌.