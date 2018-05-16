We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Premium Nappy Pants Size 4 32S

5(2)Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£5.50
£0.17/each

Product Description

  • Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Premium Nappy Pants Size 4 32S
  • Meet Our Friends
  • JJ
  • The kid with a curl like an ice cream swirl and big warm smile. He loves to lend a hand and learn new things.
  • YoYo
  • YoYo is JJ's big sister. She's always happy to help, and is brimming with courage.
  • TomTom
  • Big brother TomTom loves to fix and build things. He loves to help his siblings as they learn and try new things.
  • Ready to join the fun?
  • Find exclusive Rascal + Friends x Cocomelon content and activities on our website: www.rascalandfriends.com
  • dermatest-guarantee.de
  • OEKO-TEX® Confidence in Textiles
  • Standard 100
  • HK001 153558 Testex
  • Tested for harmful substances. www.oeko-tex-tax.com/standard100
  • 12hr leak protection*
  • Dry day + night*
  • *Up to 12 hours protection. Hours will vary according to individual baby's urine amount and bladder habits
  • Made with no nasties, just love
  • Designed and developed in New Zealand with love and care, our premium nappy pants are made from high quality materials sourced from around the world. Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, our pants contain no latex, lotions, fragrances, or harsh chemicals. R+F nappy pants are made from quality materials to meet the European OEKO-TEX standard 100 test declaring them free of more than 100 undesirable substances.
  • Here at Rascal + Friends, we get it. We're parents too. We know that you just need a nappy that works and helps make change-time easier.
  • That's why we've teamed up with our friends at CoComelon, to bring you premium nappies and pants that are seriously fun, and seriously good.
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappy pants are made to move in, power through the night without leaks in, are feather soft and don't cost a butt-load.
  • Seriously Good features R+F™
  • We spent years developing what we believe are the best nappy pants in town. Made with seriously good features for crawling, climbing, jumping little humans, we've got you covered.
  • Try us, Love us!
  • Contents may vary in colour, style, decoration and shape from images shown on packaging or in advertising.
  • © 2022. All rights reserved.
  • CoComelon™ Copyright © 2022 Moonbug Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
  • Stretchy waistband
  • Easy on + off
  • Safe on sensitive skin
  • Feather soft
  • Secure + comfy fit
  • Extra stretchy waistband
  • Absorbent 3D core
  • Unique deep pocket
  • Soft leg cuffs
  • 3 layers of protection
  • Handy resealable tab
  • Double leak guards
  • Easy-tear sides
  • Breathable layer
  • BioChecked Non Glyphosate Certified
  • Allergy Tested
  • Wood Pulp from Sustainable Forests
  • Cruelty free and vegan

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • 12M
  • Disposal info
  • Please help us take care of our environment. Flush excess soilage down the toilet. Do not flush the nappy pants down the toilet. Instead, roll them up and seal with the tab. Dispose of nappy pants in the rubbish. The bag can be recycled with soft plastics.

Warnings

  • Keep your Rascal Safe
  • To minimise the risk of suffocation, keep plastic bags away from children. Choking may result from anything children put in their mouths. Discard any torn or unsealed pants. Supervise your child at all times. Like most articles of clothing, pants will burn if exposed to flame.

Name and address

  • Zuru UK Limited,
  • First Floor Templeback,
  • 10 Temple Back,
  • Bristol,
  • United Kingdom,
  • BS1 6FL.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • If you have any questions or feedback for the R+F team, please visit our website - rascalandfriends.com and click on contact us.
  • Zuru UK Limited,
  • First Floor Templeback,
  • 10 Temple Back,
  • Bristol,
  • United Kingdom,
  • BS1 6FL.
  • rascalandfriends.com

Net Contents

32 x Nappy Pants

Safety information

Keep your Rascal Safe To minimise the risk of suffocation, keep plastic bags away from children. Choking may result from anything children put in their mouths. Discard any torn or unsealed pants. Supervise your child at all times. Like most articles of clothing, pants will burn if exposed to flame.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Best nappy

5 stars

Best nappy ever hold way more and even dry inside when at max better than pamper glad I bought for the cocomelon print will keep buying worth every penny

Love it . They are bigger then usually size 4 but

5 stars

Love it . They are bigger then usually size 4 but they are comfortable and easy to use them. Very soft . And cocomelon patern is lovely. I bought them by mistake becose i wanted to buy nappies but i am happy i was find them . That lovely pants . Better then pampers and higher quality 👌.

