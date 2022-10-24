Caparelli Pinot Grigio 187Ml

Thin and tasteless
Feeble, thin tasting wine. So little flavour you could hardly tell it was a pinot. Would never touch it again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 67kcal
White
2.2
12% vol
Caviro S.C.A
Screwcap
Wine
Pinot Grigio
Ambient
Store in a cool, dark place.
Wine of Italy, Bottled in Italy
1 Servings
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
187ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 187ml glass
|Energy
|280kJ / 67kcal
|523kJ / 126kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Feeble, thin tasting wine. So little flavour you could hardly tell it was a pinot. Would never touch it again