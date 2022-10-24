We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Caparelli Pinot Grigio 187Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Caparelli Pinot Grigio 187Ml
£2.00
£8.02/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 187ml glass

Energy
523kJ
126kcal
6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 280kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie Denominazione di Origine Controllata. Wine of Italy
  • Caparelli Pinot Grigio is a crisp, refreshing wine with typical flavours of citrus fruit, green apple and a hint of pear. Match with Chicken, salads or creamy pasta.
  • SC105469. ©2022
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 187ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Caviro S.C.A

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • Harvested in the cool Triveneto area, located in North-Eastern Italy, these grapes are picked both by hand and mechanically. They are destemmed then pressed and undergo 12 day fermentation period at 16-18°C. The wine is then fined for 3 to 6 months in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • Grapes are destemmed then pressed and undergo 12 day fermentation period at 16-18°C. The wine is then fined for 3 to 6 months in stainless steel tanks.

Regional Information

  • Area of production: Trivene to Soil type: clay and calcareous

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Italy, Bottled in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Match with chicken, salads or creamy pasta.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1AG,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

187ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 187ml glass
Energy280kJ / 67kcal523kJ / 126kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all White Wine

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Thin and tasteless

1 stars

Feeble, thin tasting wine. So little flavour you could hardly tell it was a pinot. Would never touch it again

