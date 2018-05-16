Strings & Things Cheeshapes 4 X 18.75G

Each 18.75g pack contains:
- Energy
- 246kJ
-
- 59kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.3g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 5%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1310kJ/
Product Description
- Medium Fat Hard Cheese
- Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- To learn more about our sustainability commitments, visit our website: www.stringsandthings.com
- Cheeshapes are designed to spark creativity and story telling.
- Mini packs and mild flavour perfect for 3 kids lunchboxes
- If you loved...
- Cheeshapes
- Why not try one of our other things?
- Strings & Things Yollies
- Strings & Things Frollies
- Available in the yoghurt aisle
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Rich in Calcium for Healthy Bones
- 100% Real Cheese
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75G
- Calcum and Vitamin D are needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Once opened consume within 5 days.Keep refrigerated
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Children may require supervision when eating.
Name and address
- Kerry,
- Bradley Road,
- Royal Portbury Dock,
- Bristol,
- BS20 7NZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us at:
- www.stringsandthings.com/contact-us/
- (UK Inc NI): 0800 783 4321
- Dairy Consumer Foods (UK),
- Kerry,
- Bradley Road,
- Royal Portbury Dock,
- Bristol,
- BS20 7NZ,
- UK.
- (ROI): 1800 924 632
- Dairy Consumer Foods (Ireland),
Net Contents
4 x 18.75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 18.75g
|Energy
|1310kJ/
|246kJ/
|-
|315kcal
|59kcal
|Fat
|23g
|43g
|(of which saturates)
|14.5g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|(of which sugars)
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27g
|5.1g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.34g
|Calcium
|716mg (=90% NRV*)
|134mg (=17% NRV*)
|*NRV= Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
Children may require supervision when eating.
