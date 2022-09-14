We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Stoats Porridge Bars Blueberry & Honey Bars 4X42g

£2.00
£1.20/100g

Each 42g Bar Contains:

Energy
743kJ
178kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.0g

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.0g

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

1%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g:

Product Description

  • Blueberry & Honey Porridge Oat Bars
  • Snap your Stoats, tag us on social and you could be in to win our monthly giveaway goody bag! See eatstoats.com for full details.
  • Made with premium Scottish oats, creamy butter, whole blueberries and runny honey, our deliciously filling blueberry & honey porridge oat bars are high in fibre and loaded with natural, slow release energy to keep you lifted for longer.
  • Proudly Independent
  • From the early days of making porridge in our little food truck for festival goers, to running our bustling bakery in Edinburgh today, we've remained proudly independent and committed to bringing you simply made, honest, delicious food.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C022665, www.fsc.org
  • Wholesome and Hearty
  • With Scottish Wholegrain Oats
  • Our Bar Wrappers Are Plastic-Free!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 168G

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Scottish Oats (47%), Butter (Milk), Soft Light Brown Sugar, Chicory Root Fibre, Golden Syrup, Sultanas, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Honey (1%), Blueberries (1%), Apple Juice Concentrate, Natural Blueberry Flavour, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Made in a bakery that also handles Nuts, Soya and Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Before See base of packStore in a cool, dry place.

Warnings

  • Proudly made with real fruit so may contain the odd pip, shell or stalk.

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Stoats,
  • 36 Dryden Road,
  • EH20 9LZ.

Net Contents

4 x 42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per 42g bar:
Energy (kJ)1769743
Energy (kcal)423178
Fat (g)198.0
of which saturates (g)9.43.9
Carbohydrate (g)5021
of which sugars (g)219.0
Fibre (g)9.54.0
Protein (g)7.63.2
Salt (g)0.060.03

Safety information

Proudly made with real fruit so may contain the odd pip, shell or stalk.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

