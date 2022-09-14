Stoats Porridge Bars Blueberry & Honey Bars 4X42g
Each 42g Bar Contains:
- Energy
- 743kJ
-
- 178kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.0g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.9g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.03g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g:
Product Description
- Blueberry & Honey Porridge Oat Bars
- Snap your Stoats, tag us on social and you could be in to win our monthly giveaway goody bag! See eatstoats.com for full details.
- Made with premium Scottish oats, creamy butter, whole blueberries and runny honey, our deliciously filling blueberry & honey porridge oat bars are high in fibre and loaded with natural, slow release energy to keep you lifted for longer.
- Proudly Independent
- From the early days of making porridge in our little food truck for festival goers, to running our bustling bakery in Edinburgh today, we've remained proudly independent and committed to bringing you simply made, honest, delicious food.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C022665, www.fsc.org
- Wholesome and Hearty
- With Scottish Wholegrain Oats
- Our Bar Wrappers Are Plastic-Free!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 168G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Scottish Oats (47%), Butter (Milk), Soft Light Brown Sugar, Chicory Root Fibre, Golden Syrup, Sultanas, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Honey (1%), Blueberries (1%), Apple Juice Concentrate, Natural Blueberry Flavour, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Made in a bakery that also handles Nuts, Soya and Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before See base of packStore in a cool, dry place.
Warnings
- Proudly made with real fruit so may contain the odd pip, shell or stalk.
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Stoats,
- 36 Dryden Road,
- EH20 9LZ.
Return to
- Stoats,
- 36 Dryden Road,
- EH20 9LZ.
- Tel: +44 (0)131 657 9955
Net Contents
4 x 42g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Per 42g bar:
|Energy (kJ)
|1769
|743
|Energy (kcal)
|423
|178
|Fat (g)
|19
|8.0
|of which saturates (g)
|9.4
|3.9
|Carbohydrate (g)
|50
|21
|of which sugars (g)
|21
|9.0
|Fibre (g)
|9.5
|4.0
|Protein (g)
|7.6
|3.2
|Salt (g)
|0.06
|0.03
Safety information
Proudly made with real fruit so may contain the odd pip, shell or stalk.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.