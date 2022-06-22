Kettle Sourdough Bites Parmesan & Balsamic Vinegar 120G

Lovely
Loved them a great alternative to crisps
Horrible flavour and texture
Revolting flavour combo, over baked to the point of burnt and bitter.. these are horrible!
Good snack product, healthier than many crisps. Crunchy and tasty
Save your money!
I can’t believe kettle would produce a product this awful. Firstly, every single sourdough bite was completely crushed. Secondly, they do not taste of parmesan or balsamic vinegar - they kind of taste like sick? But more bland. They are also way too over baked and hard Please don’t waste your money on these!