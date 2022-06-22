We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kettle Sourdough Bites Parmesan & Balsamic Vinegar 120G

2.8(4)Write a review
Kettle Sourdough Bites Parmesan & Balsamic Vinegar 120G
£ 1.99
£1.66/100g
Clubcard Price

Each 30g serving contains:

Energy
596kJ
142kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

-

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1988 kJ / 474 kcal

Product Description

  • Baked Sourdough Bread Bites with Parmigiano Reggiano and "Aceto Balsamico Di Modena IGP”.
  • Rich Parmigiano Reggiano & tangy balsamic vinegar of Modena paired with Sourdough Bread
  • This product is not suitable for vegetarians.
  • KettleⓇ and other trade marks used on this packaging (except Parmigiano Reggiano) belong to Snyder's-Lance, Inc and are used under licence.
  • Copyright © Snyder's-Lance, Inc 1993-2017
  • Triple Baked
  • Absolutely Nothing Artificial
  • Real Food Ingredients Baked Into Our Dough
  • Produced with Parmigiano Reggiano
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour contains Gluten (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP (7%) (Milk), Seasoning with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Potato Maltodextrin, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Salt, Sugar, Dried Yeast Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Ground Black Pepper), Fermented Wheat Flour (contains Gluten), Dried Yeast, Red Bell Pepper, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me from the pack or pop me in the oven for 2 mins on a baking tray for a deliciously warm bread bite

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings of 30g

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Valeo Foods Group,

Return to

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Road,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Valeo Foods Group,
  • Dublin,
  • K67 AE37,
  • Ireland.
  • We'd love to hear from you.
  • 0800 616996
  • www.kettlechips.co.uk

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1988 kJ / 474 kcal
Fat19.3g
of which Saturates2.9g
Carbohydrate59.7g
of which Sugars6.4g
Fibre4.3g
Protein13.2g
Salt0.65g
View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely

5 stars

Loved them a great alternative to crisps

Horrible flavour and texture

1 stars

Revolting flavour combo, over baked to the point of burnt and bitter.. these are horrible!

Good snack product, healthier than many crisps. Cr

4 stars

Good snack product, healthier than many crisps. Crunchy and tasty

Save your money!

1 stars

I can’t believe kettle would produce a product this awful. Firstly, every single sourdough bite was completely crushed. Secondly, they do not taste of parmesan or balsamic vinegar - they kind of taste like sick? But more bland. They are also way too over baked and hard Please don’t waste your money on these!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here