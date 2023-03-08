We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Brightening Serum Spf25 50Ml

Product Description

  • Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Brightening Serum Spf25 50Ml
  • Potent Green Science Formula: Vitamin C* has been carefully blended with super citrus to ensure a formula that gives visible results without greasiness. Vitamin C (*Vitamin C derivative) helps to boost glow and enhance skin radiance. Super citrus is known for its brightening properties.
  • 3 Products In 1 Bottle: A moisturizer for 24-hour hydration, a serum for potency, and a broad spectrum SPF 25 for protection. Creamy yet lightweight, fast-absorbing, and oil-free
  • Glow Boosting Properties: The formula, enriched with Vitamin C (*Vitamin C derivative), helps to boost glow and reduce the appearance of dark spots.
  • For Best Results: Use with Our Vitamin C Micellar & Vitamin C sheet mask
  • Committed To Green Beauty: Vegan formula: no animal derived ingredients or by-products inside. Our cardboard box is FSC certified and can be recycled along with the bottle. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide.
  • Want even, radiant skin that glows? Our Vitamin C Serum Cream is enriched with a combination of Vitamin C* & SPF 25 moisturiser. The formula has been carefully blended to prevent dull and uneven skin without being heavy or greasy on the skin.
  • • Healthy Glow: 72% of women noticed their skin was less dull**.
  • • Proven to reduce dark spots visibility, signs of tiredness and improve homogeneity.
  • Our Commitments: Our product is certified organic with a vegan formula. No animal derived ingredients or by-products inside. FSC certified cardboard from forests managed with respect to people and nature.
  • Cruelty-Free: All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard.
  • Caution: Avoid eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately and thoroughly.
  • *Vitamin C derivative **Self-assessment on 144 people
  • Looking for bright, glowing skin? Garnier's Vitamin C is powered by Green Science to pair super citrus extracts with Vitamin C, a powerful dermatological active, for clear, even-looking skin that's luminous. This range is perfect for anyone with dull, uneven looking skin. However you want to incorporate Vitamin C in your regime - Garnier has the solution for you.
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

967571 63, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dimethicone, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Triethanolamine, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octyldodecanol, Isopropyl Isostearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract / Lemon Fruit Extract, Citrus Paradisi Fruit Extract / Grapefruit Fruit Extract, Tin Oxide, Stearic Acid, Titanium Dioxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, PEG-100 Stearate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Silica, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Adenosine, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Hydroxyacetophenone, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Citric Acid, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Chlorphenesin, Mica, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Citronellol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z286933/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • In just one step, this serum cream acts like a serum and moisturises like a cream. Apply this lightweight non-greasy moisturiser onto clean skin daily.

Net Contents

50ml

Good vitamin c

4 stars

A GARNIER Customer

I liked that this was lightweight and sunk into my skin nicely. It does have a scent however it didn't appear to irritate my skin at all. It's a good product but not the most effective vitamin c product I've ever tried.

2in1 Garnier Review

4 stars

A GARNIER Customer

I found the feel of it on my skin a bit odd but that's probably as not used to this type of product before. I did notice a slight difference in that my skin didn't look so tired especially as have had a lot of stress at work and lack of sleep.

A little brighter

3 stars

A GARNIER Customer

I tried Gsrnier Vitamin C brightening serum , and found it hydrated my skin and left it very soft, although perhaps a little oily for my skin type. Overall, my skin did feel a little brighter and supple.

Lovely daily cream

4 stars

A GARNIER Customer

Use it daily under makeup. It's brightens my skin and as it has SPF, it's a plus. I have skin that breaks out quickly if it doesn't like a cream and this one did not break me out.

Excellent

5 stars

A GARNIER Customer

Excellent cream, definitely leaves skin leaving softer and brighter.Would certainly buy

Lovely serum cream for my skin

4 stars

A GARNIER Customer

I really liked this serum cream I could see how it brightens my complexion & feels lovely on my skin.

Moisturiser

5 stars

A GARNIER Customer

Came at the right time as my skin was so dry this stuff is brilliant made my skin was so soft and looked glow would definitely recommend thank you.

A little goes a long way.

5 stars

A GARNIER Customer

I was a bit sceptical at first, as it was a new product and wasn't used to doing it in one step. I was totally surprised by what I received. The first time I used it, I was amazed by its texture and how it made my skin feel. By the end of week 1, my skin felt softer and looked brighter, so by the end of week 3, I was so happy with this product . i am so happy with this product. I am making sure my friends and family know that this is the product to use. This is now going to be my go-to face product.

Best for my Skin! I really recommend!

5 stars

A GARNIER Customer

Afrer using 3 Weeks my Skin looks Much better , i really liked, im really enjoyed using it.

