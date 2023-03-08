Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Brightening Serum Spf25 50Ml

Good vitamin c
A GARNIER Customer
I liked that this was lightweight and sunk into my skin nicely. It does have a scent however it didn't appear to irritate my skin at all. It's a good product but not the most effective vitamin c product I've ever tried.
2in1 Garnier Review
A GARNIER Customer
I found the feel of it on my skin a bit odd but that's probably as not used to this type of product before. I did notice a slight difference in that my skin didn't look so tired especially as have had a lot of stress at work and lack of sleep.
A little brighter
A GARNIER Customer
I tried Gsrnier Vitamin C brightening serum , and found it hydrated my skin and left it very soft, although perhaps a little oily for my skin type. Overall, my skin did feel a little brighter and supple.
Lovely daily cream
A GARNIER Customer
Use it daily under makeup. It's brightens my skin and as it has SPF, it's a plus. I have skin that breaks out quickly if it doesn't like a cream and this one did not break me out.
Excellent
A GARNIER Customer
Excellent cream, definitely leaves skin leaving softer and brighter.Would certainly buy
Lovely serum cream for my skin
A GARNIER Customer
I really liked this serum cream I could see how it brightens my complexion & feels lovely on my skin.
Moisturiser
A GARNIER Customer
Came at the right time as my skin was so dry this stuff is brilliant made my skin was so soft and looked glow would definitely recommend thank you.
A little goes a long way.
A GARNIER Customer
I was a bit sceptical at first, as it was a new product and wasn't used to doing it in one step. I was totally surprised by what I received. The first time I used it, I was amazed by its texture and how it made my skin feel. By the end of week 1, my skin felt softer and looked brighter, so by the end of week 3, I was so happy with this product . i am so happy with this product. I am making sure my friends and family know that this is the product to use. This is now going to be my go-to face product.
Best for my Skin! I really recommend!
A GARNIER Customer
Afrer using 3 Weeks my Skin looks Much better , i really liked, im really enjoyed using it.