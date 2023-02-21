We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Reduced Fat Custard 500G

Tesco Reduced Fat Custard 500G
£0.85
£0.17/100g

1/4 of a pack

Energy
453kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 362kJ / 86kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to serve †reduced fat UHT custard.
  • Silky & Creamy Enjoy poured piping hot over crumble or cold over fresh fruit
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Buttermilk, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 3 mins 30 secs /3 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W) /1 min 30 secs (900W).
Stir then heat on full power for another 1 min 30 secs (800W/900W)
Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. For best results heat gently for 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Preparation and Usage

  • May be served hot or cold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at recycling points. Check home collection

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (125g)
Energy362kJ / 86kcal453kJ / 107kcal
Fat1.5g1.9g
Saturates0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate15.7g19.6g
Sugars11.3g14.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein2.3g2.9g
Salt0.12g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
†Contains 40% less fat than standard Tesco Ready To Serve Custard--
As sold--
Very nice custard nice and thick and smooth easy t

5 stars

Very nice custard nice and thick and smooth easy to heat in the microwave

Creamy custard

5 stars

Creamy custard as good as more expensive brands and even better .. lower in fat

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely custard! Nice easy carton, would definitely say it’s value for money and would highly recommend. Went perfect for my sponge and custard dessert.

A tasty and convenient traditional topping.

5 stars

As an 'instant' this is a good alternative to making your own custard. Price wise I find it comparable to making it from scratch, less time consuming and convenient to keep on the shelf. Low fat is a bonus.

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty and great warmed with apple pie

Versatile custard.

5 stars

It is superior to home made custard and so handy. I use it for bread and butter pudding and with the jelly with fruit I make. In fact I have it on most desserts I have. Thanks Gaynor.

First time I tried it.

5 stars

It was absolutely gorgeous very creamy and delicious on par with the more expensive custards.

It's ok

3 stars

It's ok for making you feel better about having an indulgent desert, but I wouldn't say it's overly flavoursome if I'm honest.

Great taste

5 stars

Lovely taste good quality nice and creamy would recommend

Nice taste, but would have preferred a sealable ja

5 stars

Nice taste, but would have preferred a sealable jar

