Tesco Reduced Fat Custard 500G

Very nice custard nice and thick and smooth easy t
Very nice custard nice and thick and smooth easy to heat in the microwave
Creamy custard
Creamy custard as good as more expensive brands and even better .. lower in fat
Lovely
Lovely custard! Nice easy carton, would definitely say it’s value for money and would highly recommend. Went perfect for my sponge and custard dessert.
A tasty and convenient traditional topping.
As an 'instant' this is a good alternative to making your own custard. Price wise I find it comparable to making it from scratch, less time consuming and convenient to keep on the shelf. Low fat is a bonus.
Tasty
Very tasty and great warmed with apple pie
Versatile custard.
It is superior to home made custard and so handy. I use it for bread and butter pudding and with the jelly with fruit I make. In fact I have it on most desserts I have. Thanks Gaynor.
First time I tried it.
It was absolutely gorgeous very creamy and delicious on par with the more expensive custards.
It's ok
It's ok for making you feel better about having an indulgent desert, but I wouldn't say it's overly flavoursome if I'm honest.
Great taste
Lovely taste good quality nice and creamy would recommend
Nice taste, but would have preferred a sealable ja
Nice taste, but would have preferred a sealable jar