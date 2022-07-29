We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Angel Cake Slices X6

4.4(39)Write a review
Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Angel Cake Slices X6
£2.40
£0.40/each

Per slice (28g)

Energy
412kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1464kJ

Product Description

  • Layers of Pink Raspberry Flavoured Sponge and Yellow Raspberry Flavour Sponge Sandwiching a Raspberry Flavour Filling (18%), Finished with a Pink Decoration, with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • 30% Less Sugar*
  • *30% less sugar compared to similar cake slices.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • Deliciously Good
  • Made with Real Fruit
  • 99 Calories
  • Deliciously better for you
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Vegetable Fibres, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sweetener (Maltitol), Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces (0.5%), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Colours (Calcium Carbonate, Lutein), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Raspberry Purée (0.5%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Sweet Potato Concentrate, Gelling Agents (Sodium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Calcium Sulphate), Acid (Tartaric Acid), Flavourings, Red Beet Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  Premier Foods ROI,
  PO Box No 13008,
  Dublin 1,
  Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjgy these Deliciously Good Angel Slices at the very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team,
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Angel Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (28g)
Energy1464kJ412kJ
-349kcal98kcal
Fat12.1g3.4g
of which Saturates1.7g0.5g
Carbohydrate52.8g14.9g
of which Sugars20.7g5.8g
Fibre6.7g1.9g
Protein3.8g1.1g
Salt0.34g0.10g
This pack contains 6 portions--
39 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Deliciously good!

4 stars

Exactly what it says on the tin … deliciously good!! The real fruit bits add that extra texture to an already delightful cake bar! Perfect quick snack

Brilliant lunchbox option as they are low in sugar

4 stars

Brilliant lunchbox option as they are low in sugar and individually packed. Lovely, light raspberry taste and very moist.

It is great that the cakes are low sugar, do not i

4 stars

It is great that the cakes are low sugar, do not included artificial colors and the taste is still fantastic, but a bit too sweet to my liking

These are delicious cakes, just the right size for

5 stars

These are delicious cakes, just the right size for a snack or to pop in my son’s lunchbox. I wouldn’t have known it was a reduced sugar recipe. Fruity and moist, perfect!

A healthier option, low calorie and with less suga

5 stars

A healthier option, low calorie and with less sugar but tastes as good as original slices.

Perfect for kids lunchboxes and my children can't

4 stars

Perfect for kids lunchboxes and my children can't tell the difference between these and the 'full fat' ones. Too much plastic packaging though for my liking.

Tasty

5 stars

Delicious in flavour and definitely would recommend to my friends and family

Average

3 stars

Pretty typical of Mr Kipling, not much worse than the full-sugar version. Not extremely flavourful but are good as a snack

Great

5 stars

Better with the fuit than the original ones !

Light and moist cakes, lower in sugar with a more

5 stars

Light and moist cakes, lower in sugar with a more natural taste. Nice little treat with minimal calories.

1-10 of 39 reviews

