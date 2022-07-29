Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Angel Cake Slices X6

Deliciously good!
Exactly what it says on the tin … deliciously good!! The real fruit bits add that extra texture to an already delightful cake bar! Perfect quick snack
Brilliant lunchbox option as they are low in sugar and individually packed. Lovely, light raspberry taste and very moist.
It is great that the cakes are low sugar, do not included artificial colors and the taste is still fantastic, but a bit too sweet to my liking
These are delicious cakes, just the right size for a snack or to pop in my son’s lunchbox. I wouldn’t have known it was a reduced sugar recipe. Fruity and moist, perfect!
A healthier option, low calorie and with less sugar but tastes as good as original slices.
Perfect for kids lunchboxes and my children can't tell the difference between these and the 'full fat' ones. Too much plastic packaging though for my liking.
Tasty
Delicious in flavour and definitely would recommend to my friends and family
Average
Pretty typical of Mr Kipling, not much worse than the full-sugar version. Not extremely flavourful but are good as a snack
Great
Better with the fuit than the original ones !
Light and moist cakes, lower in sugar with a more natural taste. Nice little treat with minimal calories.