Herdez Salsa Casera 240G

Insipid and watery
Thought I would give this a try for our mexican meal night. So disappointed with this insipid watery product. It is not a salsa and is even too watery to be a tomato juice. No heat, no flavour, don't waste your money
Hot, hot, hot - NOT
I had high hopes for this; produced in Mexico it surely has a decent chilli kick? The previous reviews describe it as spicy and 'hot, hot, hot.' Believe me, it is anything but. It is very watery and almost totally devoid of chilli; salsa for people who don't like salsa. Don't buy it.
If you like salsa with a kick, this is for you.
If you like to have your salsa with a bit of a kick, this is for you. It's pretty spicy without burning all your taste buds off! What I love most about it is the consistency, I hate when it's spicy and too chunky. This stuff is great and works as a dip or a sauce if you want your fajitas hot hot hot. Keeping it in the fridge is great when you're having it this summer, and if it's a bit too much you can always mix it with sour cream!
Perfect nacho dip
great quality, rich flavours, huge amount for the ££. we used it on our nachos and it was chefs kiss. Not watered down and adds flavour to every meal. monday night is now mexican night thanks to this range.
Spicy salsa
This is a delicious tomato based salsa that is full of flavour and has a fresh taste with a zing of spice. It has a lovely warm spice taste that is a medium heat but not too powerful that it is overpowering. This salsa is great for adding an authentic mexican flavour to dishes and we enjoy it with tortilla chips and we especially love it with tacos.
Versatile salsa
I bought this salsa a few days ago and have used it such a lot already - as a dip with tortilla chips, on tacos and also in sandwiches - and it has been perfect with everything. The flavour is great and it has just the right amount of spice for me. I think I'll need to buy another bottle very soon...
Hot hot hot
I love that this has small chunks of veg in - great for texture without being too chunky. If you're looking for a mild salsa this probably isn't it - as it has a fair amount of heat, I think the heat rating is underestimated but it is very tasty. Perfect as a dipping sauce or on top of fajitas, nachos or even salad. I think it is good value, and will definitely buy again.
This is a little bit spicer than I usually would g
This is a little bit spicer than I usually would go for but so delicious! Very flavourful and I love having it with chips/crisps in the evening.
As good as fresh salsa!
This salsa is extremely tasty and it has a lovely citrus kick. I originally bought this to dip to eat with tortilla chips, but it's quite runny, so make sure you give the bottle a good shake before pouring it. I will buy it again due to the taste, to eat in wraps, on chilli and on tacos. It tastes as good as fresh salsa and if I didn't know any better, I'd think it had been made from scratch!
Love this with tortilla chips
Friday night is film night in our household and it wouldn’t be complete without tortilla chips and salsa dip! We’d never bought this brand before, and after checking the ingredients gave it a go. This is perfect for the whole family; tasty and zingy, but not too hot for children. It tastes fresh and authentic. Highly recommended. My only gripe is you need to decant it into a bowl, whereas other brands in jars means you can dip straight into the jar. But perhaps that says more about my laziness with not wanting to wash up more than I have to!