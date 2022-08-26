Herdez Salsa Casera 240G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Insipid and watery A Tesco Customer26th August 2022 Thought I would give this a try for our mexican meal night. So disappointed with this insipid watery product. It is not a salsa and is even too watery to be a tomato juice. No heat, no flavour, don't waste your money Report

Hot, hot, hot - NOT A Tesco Customer10th August 2022 I had high hopes for this; produced in Mexico it surely has a decent chilli kick? The previous reviews describe it as spicy and 'hot, hot, hot.' Believe me, it is anything but. It is very watery and almost totally devoid of chilli; salsa for people who don't like salsa. Don't buy it. Report

If you like salsa with a kick, this is for you. A Tesco Customer1st August 2022 If you like to have your salsa with a bit of a kick, this is for you. It's pretty spicy without burning all your taste buds off! What I love most about it is the consistency, I hate when it's spicy and too chunky. This stuff is great and works as a dip or a sauce if you want your fajitas hot hot hot. Keeping it in the fridge is great when you're having it this summer, and if it's a bit too much you can always mix it with sour cream! Report

Perfect nacho dip A Tesco Customer31st July 2022 great quality, rich flavours, huge amount for the ££. we used it on our nachos and it was chefs kiss. Not watered down and adds flavour to every meal. monday night is now mexican night thanks to this range. Report

Spicy salsa A Tesco Customer31st July 2022 This is a delicious tomato based salsa that is full of flavour and has a fresh taste with a zing of spice. It has a lovely warm spice taste that is a medium heat but not too powerful that it is overpowering. This salsa is great for adding an authentic mexican flavour to dishes and we enjoy it with tortilla chips and we especially love it with tacos. Report

Versatile salsa A Tesco Customer30th July 2022 I bought this salsa a few days ago and have used it such a lot already - as a dip with tortilla chips, on tacos and also in sandwiches - and it has been perfect with everything. The flavour is great and it has just the right amount of spice for me. I think I'll need to buy another bottle very soon... Report

Hot hot hot A Tesco Customer30th July 2022 I love that this has small chunks of veg in - great for texture without being too chunky. If you're looking for a mild salsa this probably isn't it - as it has a fair amount of heat, I think the heat rating is underestimated but it is very tasty. Perfect as a dipping sauce or on top of fajitas, nachos or even salad. I think it is good value, and will definitely buy again. Report

This is a little bit spicer than I usually would g A Tesco Customer29th July 2022 This is a little bit spicer than I usually would go for but so delicious! Very flavourful and I love having it with chips/crisps in the evening. Report

As good as fresh salsa! A Tesco Customer28th July 2022 This salsa is extremely tasty and it has a lovely citrus kick. I originally bought this to dip to eat with tortilla chips, but it's quite runny, so make sure you give the bottle a good shake before pouring it. I will buy it again due to the taste, to eat in wraps, on chilli and on tacos. It tastes as good as fresh salsa and if I didn't know any better, I'd think it had been made from scratch! Report