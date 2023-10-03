We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cetaphil Moisturising Cream 450G
Cetaphil Moisturising Cream 450G

Moisturising CreamThis rich cream with sweet almond oil is clinically proven to hydrate skin in just 1 day and helps to repair the skin's natural moisture barrier in just 1 week for immediate and long lasting relief. With niacinamide, panthenol and vitamin E.Defends against 5 Signs of Skin SensitivityWeakened skin barrierDrynessIrritationRoughnessTightness
No Added FragranceDoesn't Clog PoresNon-Irritating5 Skin Sensitivity Signs
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Petrolatum, Dicaprylyl Ether, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, PEG-30 Stearate, Panthenol, Niacinamide, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pantolactone, Dimethiconol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, BHT, Disodium Edta, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, FIL.1765.V00

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Apply generously over face & body to hydrate and protect very dry, sensitive skin from moisture loss.

