Piccodoro Nero D'avola 75Cl

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Piccodoro Nero D'avola 75Cl

£5.75
£5.75/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
398kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 318kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Nero d'Avola Sicilia Denominazione Origine Controllata.
  • From Nero d'Avola grapes local to the beautiful island of Sicily. Piccodoro is a full bodied wine with bold flavours of dark cherries and a mocha finish. Perfect to enjoy with lamb chops or hearty stews.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Caviro S.c.a

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Nero d'Avola

Vinification Details

  • Sourced from the hills of Petrosino the grapes used to make this wine are harvested by hand and undergo destemming and traditional pressing. Fermentation takes place in 300 - 500 hl tanks at 25 -26°C over 10 days, followed by malolactic fermentation. It is then stored in stainless steel tanks before bottling.

History

  • One of Europe's oldest viticultural regions, still offers some pleasant surprises. Sicily's oenological history is an ancient one, dating from the time when the island was part of Magna Graecia Sicily accounts for at least 1/6th of all wine making in Italy

Regional Information

  • The soils of Sicily are mainly composed by sand, silt and clay. The sea breezes keep the vines healthy and the high temperatures concentrate the aromas in the grapes

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Italy, Bottled in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect to enjoy with lamb chops or grilled steaks.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy318kJ / 77kcal398kJ / 96kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Red Wine

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Full bodied, bold and spicy.

4 stars

Full bodied, bold and spicy.

No cork but corky

2 stars

Strong in a bad way with an unpleasant cork taste.

