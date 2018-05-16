We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Cookies N' Cream Cookie Cake

£1.75
£1.75/each

Each cake

Energy
1954kJ
466kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
21.3g

high

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.2g

high

61%of the reference intake
Sugars
45.7g

high

51%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2057kJ / 491kcal

Product Description

  • Cookie biscuits with cookie crumb buttercream and chocolate flavoured sauce, finished with a cookies and cream biscuit.
  • Filled with cookie crumbs buttercream and a silky smooth chocolate flavoured sauce. Hand finished and topped with a cookies 'n' cream biscuit. What do you get when two cookies come together? Our Finest Cookie cake. Giving you the best of both worlds chewy, crunchy cookies, with the rich layers of a cake. These buttery cookies are made with dark brown sugar, for the ultimate chewy texture.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (20%), Dark Brown Sugar, Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Palm Kernel oil, Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Rapeseed Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Salt, Shea Fat, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, soya, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper cake
Energy2057kJ / 491kcal1954kJ / 466kcal
Fat22.4g21.3g
Saturates12.8g12.2g
Carbohydrate68.3g64.9g
Sugars48.1g45.7g
Fibre1.1g1.0g
Protein3.4g3.2g
Salt0.32g0.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
