Garnier Vitamin C Brightening Day Cream 50Ml

Potent Formula: Vitamin C* has been carefully blended into this face moisturiser with super citrus to ensure a formula that gives visible results without greasiness. Vitamin C* helps to boost glow and enhance skin radiance. Super citrus is known for its brightening properties. *Vitamin C derivative For Best Results: Use with Our Vitamin C Micellar and Vitamin C Brightening and Anti-Dark Spot Serum. Leaping Bunny Approved: All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide. Say goodbye to dull skin and hello to skin so healthy it glows. Get glowing skin you'll love, without make-up! Enriched with Super Citrus and brightening Vitamin C, it reveals nourished and glowing skin! Our cream helps to replump fine lines and reduce their appearance, leaving skin smooth and radiant. This brightening day cream will boost your skin's glow, kick starting your day feeling confident and bright. Our formula is enriched with Vitamin C*, a dermatological active which helps to boost glow and enhance your skin's radiance. As an antioxidant, it also helps protect your skin from harm such as sun damage. Super Citrus is a natural renewable ingredient that is well known for its brightening properties. Our day cream has also been dermatologically tested and is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin. After 1 Use: Skin is hydrated for 24h and firmer. (Instrumental evaluation on 24 subjects) After 2 Weeks: Skin seems smoother, more luminous and feels tighter, as if lifted. (Self assessment on 52 women) After 4 Weeks: It reduces the appearance of fine lines. (Clinical test on 40 women) Our product is certified organic with a vegan formula. Cosmos Organic certified by Soil Association according to Cosmos standard. No animal derived ingredients or by-products inside. FSC certified cardboard from forests managed with respect to people and nature. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard. *Vitamin C derivative

Looking for bright, glowing skin? Garnier's Vitamin C is powered by super citrus extracts with Vitamin C, a powerful dermatological active, for clear, even-looking skin that's luminous. This range is perfect for anyone with dull, uneven looking skin. However you want to incorporate Vitamin C in your regime - Garnier has the solution for you.

Recyclable: Our cardboard box is FSC certified and can be recycled along with the cap and the jar

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

967591 6, Aqua / Water, Dicaprylyl Ether, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil / Jojoba Seed Oil, Propanediol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Glyceryl Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Citrus Paradisi Fruit Extract / Grapefruit Fruit Extract, Calcium PCA, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Sodium Phytate, Arginine, Alcohol, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol, Salicylic Acid, Mica, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Citral, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z289279/1)

Net Contents

50ml

Preparation and Usage