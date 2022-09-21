Nivea Biodegradable Cleansing Face Wipes Normal Skin 25 Pack

The skin is cleansed, moisturized and refreshed, looking healthy and beautiful

Remove make-up and even waterproof mascara and cleanse thoroughly Biodegradable plant-based wipe Enriched with Lotus Flower extract For Normal Skin Microplastic-free formula Natural-origin ingredients 45% of packaging made from repurposed material The skin is cleansed, moisturized and refreshed, looking healthy and beautiful Suitable for daily use

NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes are the ideal cleansing wipes for normal and combination skin, enriched with natural Lotus Flower extract to gently and effectively remove even waterproof make-up and mascara, leaving the skin thoroughly cleansed and refreshed. Soft biodegradable plant-based fibre wipes, made of naturally-derived ingredients with 0% alcohol.

NIVEA 3in1 Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes Normal Skin – Caring yet effective plant-based cleansing wipes enriched with natural Lotus Flower extract. NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes are the ideal cleansing wipes for normal and combination skin, enriched with natural Lotus Flower extract to gently and effectively remove even waterproof make-up and mascara, leaving the skin thoroughly cleansed and refreshed. Soft biodegradable plant-based fibre wipes, made of naturally-derived ingredients with 0% alcohol.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023