Nivea Biodegradable Cleansing Face Wipes Normal Skin 25 Pack

NIVEA B/DGRDBLE CLNS FACE WIPES NORM SKIN 25 PK
NIVEA 3in1 Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes Normal Skin – Caring yet effective plant-based cleansing wipes enriched with natural Lotus Flower extract.NIVEA Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes are the ideal cleansing wipes for normal and combination skin, enriched with natural Lotus Flower extract to gently and effectively remove even waterproof make-up and mascara, leaving the skin thoroughly cleansed and refreshed. Soft biodegradable plant-based fibre wipes, made of naturally-derived ingredients with 0% alcohol.
Remove make-up and even waterproof mascara and cleanse thoroughlyBiodegradable plant-based wipeEnriched with Lotus Flower extractFor Normal SkinMicroplastic-free formulaNatural-origin ingredients45% of packaging made from repurposed materialThe skin is cleansed, moisturized and refreshed, looking healthy and beautifulSuitable for daily use

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopropyl Stearate, Nelumbo Nucifera Flower Extract, Glycerin, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Decylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Citronellol, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

25 ℮

