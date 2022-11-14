Nescafe Azera Decaff Americano Instant Coffee 90G

Delicious and smooth.
Love this coffee and gorgeous new tin design xx
Love this coffee. Prefer to buy it when it's on offer because it is quite expensive. I normally drink more tea than coffee but when I do fancy a coffee I have this and I always enjoy it. I love the new tin design, the pretty colours are gorgeous!
This coffee has a mellow taste but with a full deep rich flavour. When pouring hot water on to the coffee it releases a lovely froth on top, which looks appetising. The only complaint is that I finish a tin of coffee so quickly due to its great taste
Never liked coffee but tasted this at my daughters and now I drink it all the time especially if it is on special offer as I find it quite expensive.
I love 'real' coffee bur have to drink decaff nowadays. In my opinion this is the best on the market - and I've tried a LOT of them,
Really lovely coffee, smooth and mellow. This is a good decaf coffee, many aren’t, unfortunately I’ve now got acid reflux (yuk), it’s an age thing and can’t have caffeine and this coffee hits the spot.
One of the better decaf coffee's currently available, used to always buy Douwe egberts which for some reason now tastes horrible and always seems stale, same seems to have happened to Lor and Kenco which used to be OK. This tastes pretty good as long as you use a decent heaped spoonful and plenty of milk, you also get a bit of crema. This is now my second favorite coffee after illy decaf.
Thought it was going to be in granule form. Just a load of fine dust with absolutely no taste. Given the high cost and poor quality and flavour this is a rip off. I normally don't like Nescafe but thought i would give this a try but I shall steer clear of Nescafe in future.
Lovely coffee, smooth flavour, bit on the pricey side, but a lovely treat for a black coffee drinker
I am speaking for my husband here, as I don't drink coffee. He likes this coffee but does find that, as he usually drinks it only at night, it does deteriorate over time. We fold the inner aluminium cover back each time, but it still becomes a little stale by the time it is down to about 25% left in the can. It has not gone without notice that this is a case of shrinkflation in that the size of the tine is reduced by 10%. S many stores use this brand as a loss leader because at 5.50 it seems expensive. Per haps if it were a cheaper rrp, then it would not be discounted so often.