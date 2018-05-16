Batch & Bottle Hendrick's Gin Martini Ready To Drink Cocktail 50Cl

Product Description
- B&B Hendrick's Gin Martini RTD Cocktail 50cl
- Batch & Bottle is a range of ready to pour, award-winning cocktails, made with some of the world’s most iconic brands; to bring you the experience of the bar, but with none of the effort – providing you with the perfect effortless upgrade.
- Good cocktails are so much more than a drink - they are an Experience. But they are also often tricky to make, require skill, effort and specific ingredients. This is where we come in… all you need to do is Simply Chill, Pour & Garnish!
- Our Hendricks Gin Martini is not your average Martini. It's made even more unusual with notes of cucumber and rose, to be enjoyed by yourself or to create memorable moments with others.
- For the perfect serve we recommend you chill the bottle for at least 2 hours before serving.
- 6 serves per bottle
William Grant & Sons are master distillers and we know our spirit best. We know what complements it best, and how to produce the perfect serve. Rather than just offering the pure spirit, we are now offering something more: Our expertise, Batched.
- Premium pre-batched Hendrick's Gin Martini cocktail
- Cocktails, uncomplicated
- Simply Chill, Pour & Garnish
- Pack size: 50CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- Distilled with the unlikely inclusion of cucumber and rose, and replete with undertones of floral, citrus and herbal curiosity.
Alcohol Units
17.5
ABV
35% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in ambient temperature but chill before serving for the best product quality experience
Preparation and Usage
- Chill in the fridge before serving
Number of uses
6 serving per bottle
Name and address
- William Grant & Sons UK,
- Form 1,
- 17 Bartley Wood Business Park,
- Hook,
- RG27 9XA.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml
