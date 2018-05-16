We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Batch & Bottle Hendrick's Gin Martini Ready To Drink Cocktail 50Cl

image 1 of Batch & Bottle Hendrick's Gin Martini Ready To Drink Cocktail 50Cl
£22.00
£44.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • B&B Hendrick's Gin Martini RTD Cocktail 50cl
  • Batch & Bottle is a range of ready to pour, award-winning cocktails, made with some of the world’s most iconic brands; to bring you the experience of the bar, but with none of the effort – providing you with the perfect effortless upgrade.
  • Good cocktails are so much more than a drink - they are an Experience. But they are also often tricky to make, require skill, effort and specific ingredients. This is where we come in… all you need to do is Simply Chill, Pour & Garnish!
  • Our Hendricks Gin Martini is not your average Martini. It's made even more unusual with notes of cucumber and rose, to be enjoyed by yourself or to create memorable moments with others.
  • For the perfect serve we recommend you chill the bottle for at least 2 hours before serving.
  • 6 serves per bottle

William Grant & Sons are master distillers and we know our spirit best. We know what complements it best, and how to produce the perfect serve. Rather than just offering the pure spirit, we are now offering something more: Our expertise, Batched.

  • Premium pre-batched Hendrick's Gin Martini cocktail
  • Cocktails, uncomplicated
  • Simply Chill, Pour & Garnish
  • Pack size: 50CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Distilled with the unlikely inclusion of cucumber and rose, and replete with undertones of floral, citrus and herbal curiosity.

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

35% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in ambient temperature but chill before serving for the best product quality experience

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill in the fridge before serving

Number of uses

6 serving per bottle

Name and address

  • William Grant & Sons UK,
  • Form 1,
  • 17 Bartley Wood Business Park,
  • Hook,
  • RG27 9XA.

Return to

  • William Grant & Sons UK,
  • Form 1,
  • 17 Bartley Wood Business Park,
  • Hook,
  • RG27 9XA.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml

