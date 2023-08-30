We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dr Beckmann Non Biological Laundry Detergent Sheets X25

4.4(8)
£3.50

£0.14/each

Vegan

Dr Beckmann Non Bio L/Dtrg Sheets x25 www.cleanright.eu
Less bulk**Compared to conventional liquid & powder detergents with a comparable number of washing loads per packaging unit.Dr. Beckmann Magic Leaves® Laundry Detergent Sheets - The Effortless Way to Wash Your Laundry!Discover the feather-light laundry detergent sheets that make washing so convenient. One water-soluble sheet ensures a deep clean and radiant freshness - even at low temperatures. Washing has never been easier: Just pop one sheet into the washing drum and experience a highly convenient way to wash your laundry - even on short cycles. The ultra-lightweight and compact format is easy to carry, easy to use and easy to store.Choose a product with carbon neutralised production, packaging and transport
Climate neutralProductClimatePartner.com/17215-2110-100125 Sheets = 100g© A.I.S.E.
Quick DissolveHighly convenient formatEasy, versatile dosingHighly solubleNo messSuitable for short wash cyclesWorks from 20°C upwardsLight and compactSuitable for vegans

Ingredients

≥ 30% Anionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Coumarin, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal

Number of uses

25 Washes

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage

Seal bag securely after useDirections for UseWashing Machine:1. Put the sheet directly into the drum.2. Fill drum with laundry.3. Start your regular washing cycle.Hand Wash:1. Dissolve half a sheet in warm/cold water.2. Add laundry and wash by hand.3. Thoroughly rinse with water.Dosage RecommendationWater hardness: soft/medium: lightly soiled: 1 sheet; normal: 1 sheet; heavily soiled: 2 sheetsWater hardness: hard: lightly soiled: 2 sheets; normal: 2 sheets; heavily soiled: 2 sheets

