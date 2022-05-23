Minor Figures Barista Light Oat Drink 1L

Healthy and environmentally friendly
As this is less creamy than the original I prefer it for my tea. It’s nice tasting, like the original, and fine if you are using it for a calorie-controlled diet but I prefer the creaminess of the original for coffee and cereal. The company that makes this Oat drink is a certified carbon neutral company and as less water is used to make the oat drink than is used to produce cows’ milk and produce far less CO2, your impact on the environment is virtually nothing.
It's quite good value for a barista drink and it makes nice coffees as well as other hot drinks. I don't mind the taste.
An average alternative
Minor Figures Barista Light Oak this is not my favourite. I found it a little chalky almost like it is powdered milk but in things like porridge or coffee then it’s absolutely fine.
Great Lighter Alternative
I really liked the flavour of this Oat Milk. I was worried that being a lighter version, it may have an inferior taste. However, this was definitely not the case. It was lovely and creamy and I thought that it tasted great.
Lovely in tea, creamy subtle flavour. Really good dairy alternative. Like that it came in a light version too. Will buy again.
Fine in coffee, even gives a creamy froth, but not great for tea, I felt the taste overpowered the tea flavour. Decent alternate to dairy.
Doesnt froth up despite being a Barista variety. Having tried lots of different brands Im afraid I was very disappointed with this
Creamy yet lighter
I brought this and the barista version, I was pleasantly surprised that this still tasted creamy and luxurious despite being a lighter version. Again lovely in hot chocolates!
Love the quirky packaging!
This oat drink is described as light but I found it just right in my coffee as I like coffee quite strong and not overpowered by milk. It was equally good on cereal.
Light & Creamy
This is great in a tea or coffee. Surprisingly this light version still tasted nice and creamy