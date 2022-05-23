We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Minor Figures Barista Light Oat Drink 1L

4.6(22)Write a review
Minor Figures Barista Light Oat Drink 1L
£ 2.00
£2.00/litre

Product Description

  • Low-fat oat drink
  • Designed to showcase the true flavour profile of your coffee's origin. Creates a creamy mouthfeel and forms silky microfoam. Great straight up or on cereal too.
  • Lower sugar and fat than our original Barista Oat.
  • Climate neutral
  • Carbon neutral
  • Plant-based
  • Barista standard
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Water, Oats (9%), Sunflower Oil, Tricalcium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. After opening keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Best before: See top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK with oats from the EU and the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well

Number of uses

Servings per package: 5, Serving size: 200 ml

Name and address

  • Minor Figures UK,
  • Unit 12a,
  • Uplands Business Park,
  • Blackhorse Lane,
  • London,
  • E17 5QJ,

Return to

  • Minor Figures UK,
  • Unit 12a,
  • Uplands Business Park,
  • Blackhorse Lane,
  • London,
  • E17 5QJ,
  • UK.
  • Minor Figures EU,
  • 9-10 Fenian Street,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 RX24,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical quantity per 100 mlTypical quantity per serving (200 ml)
Energy35 kCal70 kCal
-146 kJ 291 kJ
Fat1.1 g2.3 g
of which saturates0.2 g0.3 g
Carbohydrate5.9 g12.0 g
of which sugars2.8 g†5.6 g†
Protein0.2 g0.4 g
Salt0.1 g0.2 g
Calcium120 mg‡240 mg
All value are average quantities--
†Contains naturally occuring sugars--
‡15% daily reference intake for adults--
Servings per package: 5, Serving size: 200 ml--
View all Dairy Free Drinks

22 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Healthy and environmentally friendly

5 stars

As this is less creamy than the original I prefer it for my tea. It’s nice tasting, like the original, and fine if you are using it for a calorie-controlled diet but I prefer the creaminess of the original for coffee and cereal. The company that makes this Oat drink is a certified carbon neutral company and as less water is used to make the oat drink than is used to produce cows’ milk and produce far less CO2, your impact on the environment is virtually nothing.

It's quite good value for a barista drink and it m

4 stars

It's quite good value for a barista drink and it makes nice coffees as well as other hot drinks. I don't mind the taste.

An average alternative

3 stars

Minor Figures Barista Light Oak this is not my favourite. I found it a little chalky almost like it is powdered milk but in things like porridge or coffee then it’s absolutely fine.

Great Lighter Alternative

5 stars

I really liked the flavour of this Oat Milk. I was worried that being a lighter version, it may have an inferior taste. However, this was definitely not the case. It was lovely and creamy and I thought that it tasted great.

Lovely in tea, creamy subtle flavour. Really good

5 stars

Lovely in tea, creamy subtle flavour. Really good dairy alternative. Like that it came in a light version too. Will buy again.

Fine in coffee, even gives a creamy froth, but not

4 stars

Fine in coffee, even gives a creamy froth, but not great for tea, I felt the taste overpowered the tea flavour. Decent alternate to dairy.

Doesnt froth up despite being a Barista variety. H

2 stars

Doesnt froth up despite being a Barista variety. Having tried lots of different brands Im afraid I was very disappointed with this

Creamy yet lighter

5 stars

I brought this and the barista version, I was pleasantly surprised that this still tasted creamy and luxurious despite being a lighter version. Again lovely in hot chocolates!

Love the quirky packaging!

5 stars

This oat drink is described as light but I found it just right in my coffee as I like coffee quite strong and not overpowered by milk. It was equally good on cereal.

Light & Creamy

5 stars

This is great in a tea or coffee. Surprisingly this light version still tasted nice and creamy

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

