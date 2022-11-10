We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ken Forrester Wine The Misfits Cinsault 750Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Ken Forrester Wine The Misfits Cinsault 750Ml
£9.00
£9.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Ken Forrester Wine The Misfits Cinsault 750ml
  • Integrity & Sustainability Certified
  • Wine and Spirit Board
  • www.swsa.co.za
  • This stalwart grape of the SA wine industry is responsible for so many old favourites and even legendary wines. We decided to try our hand at a small batch, open fermented on wild yeasts and half the batch with stalks and half the batch destemmed. After fermentation we tasted both and the finest blend we could make was to add the two batches - the result is a silky, fruit driven Cinsault with and without stalks.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Ken Forrester Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Ken Forrester

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cinsault

Vinification Details

  • Hand harvested, partially de-stalked partially whole bunch fermented, open fermented on wild yeasts. All pressed after fermented dry and malolactic fermentation took place in neutral old barrels. After fermentation we tasted both batches and the finest blend was made by adding the two batches. A silky, fruit driven wine.

History

  • Cinsault has long been the backbone of the South African industry and frequently used in blends. The stalwart grape of the industry and responsible for so many old favourites and legendary wines.

Regional Information

  • Stellenbosch is a “coastal Mediterranean” climate and the vineyards is approximately 100 m above sea level. Piekenierskloof is a very different “coastal mountain” climate vineyards at 600 m above sea level.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 8 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Importer address

  • Enotria Winecellars Ltd.,
  • 23 Cumberland Avenue,
  • London,
  • NW10 7RX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.kenforresterwines.com

Net Contents

750ml

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Delightful wine from South Africa

5 stars

A delightful wine that is a great representation of Cinsault. Smooth, very approachable and can even be drunk slightly chilled.

Disappointing

3 stars

I was looking forward to drinking this wine after tasting a lot of South African wine lately and seeing it recommended. While I could taste the fruit there was also a pronounced sour taste to my 2021 bottle. While we drank it, I couldn’t buy it again.

Great Quality Red Wine

5 stars

Great quality South African wine. It is medium bodied and fruity with soft tannins. Quite versatile as its as good with meats and chicken as it is with grilled vegetables and salads. Also from a top producer and reasonably priced.

very tasty

4 stars

I was skeptical about this from the strange label but when I tried it I found it very enjoyable. In the hot weather I actually put it over ice and it stood up to that very well.

Decent enough.

3 stars

Decent enough table wine. A bit lacking in flavour.

