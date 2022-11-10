Ken Forrester Wine The Misfits Cinsault 750ml

Delightful wine from South Africa
A delightful wine that is a great representation of Cinsault. Smooth, very approachable and can even be drunk slightly chilled.
Disappointing
I was looking forward to drinking this wine after tasting a lot of South African wine lately and seeing it recommended. While I could taste the fruit there was also a pronounced sour taste to my 2021 bottle. While we drank it, I couldn’t buy it again.
Great Quality Red Wine
Great quality South African wine. It is medium bodied and fruity with soft tannins. Quite versatile as its as good with meats and chicken as it is with grilled vegetables and salads. Also from a top producer and reasonably priced.
very tasty
I was skeptical about this from the strange label but when I tried it I found it very enjoyable. In the hot weather I actually put it over ice and it stood up to that very well.
Decent enough.
Decent enough table wine. A bit lacking in flavour.