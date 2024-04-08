Get More Vits Vitamin D Sparkling Mango & Passionfruit 4x330ml

Low calorie sparkling mango & passionfruit flavour drink with sweetener and added vitamin D & calcium

Vitamin D helps you to keep the right level of calcium in your blood. This helps you maintain healthy teeth, bones and muscles.

We've Got All the Vitamins with All the Taste

Natural Flavours Sugar Free Low Calorie Spring Water Daily Vitamins Less Than 5 Calories Per Can Vitamin D (200% NRV) Calcium (15% NRV) Gluten Free Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 1320ML

Sugar Free

Ingredients

Spring Water, Vitamins & Minerals (Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol, Calcium Lactate), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives