Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Leave In Conditioner 431Ml

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner is designed for those who regularly colour, straighten, perm or heat style their hair, as well as coily, curly or wavy natural hair. The Jamaican Black Castor Oil and Fair Trade Shea Butter from Ghana are natural and effective ingredients that help to nourish, moisturise and support elasticity so that hair resists breakage when detangling. Peppermint Oil helps invigorate the scalp for a tingling experience. This conditioner provides a protective layer that improves the appearance of split ends and leaves hair soft and frizz-free. For best results, use Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore shampoo and conditioner together to cleanse and strengthen hair. HOW TO USE: Apply a generous amount to clean, towel-dried hair from roots to ends. Gently comb for even distribution. Do not rinse. This conditioner contains NO nasties such as sulphates, silicones, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils. SheaMoisture products are powered by sustainably sourced, trusted ingredients and have been tested on friends and family for generations, but never on animals. Try other hair products from the range, such as the Strengthen & Restore Shampoo, Strengthen & Restore Conditioner and Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque. SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and home-made beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honour her vision by continuing to formulate with raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. Every purchase of SheaMoisture products powers the community commerce model that nurtures investment in our communities.

SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner softens and detangles hair This reparative conditioner nourishes hair with ultra-moisturising and nutrient-rich Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Fair Trade Shea Butter, Apple Cider Vinegar and stimulating Peppermint SheaMoisture has delivered the perfect leave-in conditioner for those who regularly colour, straighten, perm or heat style their hair, as well as curly, coily or wavy natural hair Used together with Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo, this rinse-free conditioner provides a protective layer and supports elasticity, improving the appearance of split ends All SheaMoisture hair care products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free, and with every purchase you show support of our mission to reinvest in our communities SheaMoisture products, like this strengthening leave-in conditioner, contain only natural goodness: NO sulphates or silicones

Pack size: 431ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Parfum, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Dicaprylyl Ether, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Adansonia Digitata (Baobab) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Mauritia Flexuosa (Buriti) Fruit Oil, Acetic Acid, Niacin, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Leaf Extract, Trifolium Pratense (Clover) Flower Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Yeast Extract, Caprylyl Glycol, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Butylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Isopropyl Alcohol, EDTA

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

431 ℮