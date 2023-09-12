We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Freeman Night In Mask Duo

Freeman Night In Mask Duo

4(3)
Write a review

£2.50

£2.50/each

FREEMAN NIGHT IN MASK DUO
Cozy up on the couch with our night in mask duo!
©2022 Paris Presents Incorporated.
Hydrate + recover for a self-care treat

Ingredients

Probiotic Mask: Water/Aqua/Eau, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Phenyl Trimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Polysorbate 60, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sorbitan Stearate, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Carbomer, Tromethamine, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Allantoin, Isohexadecane, Parfum, Xanthan Gum, Polysorbate 80, Disodium EDTA, Pyrus Malus Fruit Extract, Sorbitan Oleate, Lactobacillus Ferment, Butylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Hyaluronic Acid Gel Serum: Water/Aqua/Eau, Glycerin, PEG-32, 1, 2 Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Trehalose, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Glyceryl Polyacrylate, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Glycol, PVM/MA Copolymer, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Disodium EDTA, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Squalane, Cocos Nucifera Water, Ceramide NP, Cholesterol, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Phytosphingosine, Stearic Acid, Phytosphingosine, Lactic Acid, Oleic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate, Caprylhydroxamic Acid

Preparation and Usage

Step 1Probiotic extract maskStep 2Hyaluronic gel serumDirections: Apply a small amount of the probiotic mask to clean, dry face and gently pat until mask melts into skin. Avoid contact with eyes (ouch that could sting!) Leave on for 20 minutes and rinse with warm water. After masking, gently massage the hyaluronic gel serum into skin and let absorb. For best results, use together twice per week or as needed.

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here