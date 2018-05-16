We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Piccodoro Fiano 75Cl

image 1 of Piccodoro Fiano 75Cl

£5.75
£5.75/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
374kJ
90kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 299kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Fiano Terre Siciliane Indicazione Geografica Tipica
  • From Fiano grapes local to the beautiful island of Sicily, Piccodoro is a dry, aromatic wine with lively citrus & orchard fruit aromas, fresh red apple flavours and a dry finish. Perfect to enjoy with moussaka or seafood linguine.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Caviro S.c.a

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tamarêz

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested iat the beginning of septemberby hand. Then there destemmed and pressed. Fermentation happens at 18°C for 10 days. The wine is then fined on its lees in stainless steel vats

History

  • This wine is a blend of the white grapes that grow best in the warm and ventilated region of Sicily, a mix of auctotonous varietals

Regional Information

  • The soils of Sicily are mainly composed by sand, silt and clay. The sea breezes keep the vines healthy and the high temperatures concentrate the aromas in the grapes

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Italy, Bottled in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect to enjoy with moussaka or seafood linguine.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy299kJ / 72kcal374kJ / 90kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
