Piccodoro Fiano 75Cl

Product Description
- Fiano Terre Siciliane Indicazione Geografica Tipica
- From Fiano grapes local to the beautiful island of Sicily, Piccodoro is a dry, aromatic wine with lively citrus & orchard fruit aromas, fresh red apple flavours and a dry finish. Perfect to enjoy with moussaka or seafood linguine.
- Wine of Italy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Caviro S.c.a
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Tamarêz
Vinification Details
- The grapes were harvested iat the beginning of septemberby hand. Then there destemmed and pressed. Fermentation happens at 18°C for 10 days. The wine is then fined on its lees in stainless steel vats
History
- This wine is a blend of the white grapes that grow best in the warm and ventilated region of Sicily, a mix of auctotonous varietals
Regional Information
- The soils of Sicily are mainly composed by sand, silt and clay. The sea breezes keep the vines healthy and the high temperatures concentrate the aromas in the grapes
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 1 year
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Wine of Italy, Bottled in Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect to enjoy with moussaka or seafood linguine.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 125ml glass
|Energy
|299kJ / 72kcal
|374kJ / 90kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
