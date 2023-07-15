Garnier Skin Active Vitamin C Anti-Dark Spot Serum 30Ml

GARNIER SKN ATV VIT C ANTI-DARK SPOT SERUM 30ML

[3.5%] Potent Formula: Vitamin C* has been carefully blended with Niacinamide & Salicylic acid to ensure a skincare formula that gives visible results without greasiness or heaviness. Salicylic Acid - a gentle exfoliator of dead skin cells. Niacinamide - a trending derm active known for its soothing properties. Our box and bottle are recyclable and the bottle is made from 40% recycled glass, and is UV protected to help protect the stability of our Vitamin C. *Vitamin C derivative Consumers Love Our Vitamin C Serum! : 94% said they would recommend to a friend** 91% said their skin looked more radiant 92% said their skin looked refreshed 89% said their skin looked healthy For Best Results: Apply our serum to a clean face in the morning after cleansing. Follow up with Garnier Ambre Solaire SPF Face Moisturiser to help defend the skin further against free radical damage & protect against UVA/UBVB rays 88% Of Our Consumers Saw a Difference in Their Skin:* Use our serum every morning to visibly reduce the intensity and density of dark spots. Our serum is proven to help reduce the appearance of acne scars & pigmentation. Skin is visibly brighter and feels fresh. Our product is suitable for all skin types and skin tones. *88% of 124 Garnier Review Panelists agree. **of 124 Garnier panelists agreed Leaping Bunny Approved: All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard. Want even, radiant skin that glows? Our Vitamin C Anti-Dark Spot Serum is enriched with a potent mix of 3.5% Vitamin C*, Niacinamide & Salicylic Acid, to visibly reduce the appearance of dark spots and enhance glow. Enriched with Lemon Extract, a powerful superfood well known for its brightening properties, the formula has been carefully blended to provide dark-spot action. Our serum is non-oily, non-sticky, sinks in quickly and doesn't leave visible residue on the skin. The box and bottle are recyclable and the bottle is made from 40% recycled glass, and is UV protected to help protect the stability of our Vitamin C.

Looking for bright, glowing skin? Garnier's Vitamin C serum is powered by super citrus extracts with a potent mix of 3.5% Vitamin C*, Niacinamide & Salicylic Acid. Skin is left clear, even-looking & luminous with appearance of dark spots visibly reduced. This serum is perfect for anyone with dull, tired looking skin or for those seeking to visibly reduce the appearance of dark spots. The serum is non-oily, non-sticky, sinks in quickly and doesn't leave visible residue on the skin. The box and bottle are recyclable and the bottle is made from 40% recycled glass, and is UV protected to help protect the stability of our Vitamin C. Goes well with Brightening & Super Hydrating Vitamin C Sheet Mask 28g Vitamin C Cleansing Water 400ml Anti Fatigue Pineapple & 1% Vitamin C Ampoule Sheet Mask 15g Watermelon & 2% Hyaluronic Acid Ampoule Sheet Mask 15g Kale & 2% Niacinamide Ampoule Sheet Mask 15g

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

967582 01, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol, Dipropylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Niacinamide, PEG/PPG/Polybutylene, Glycol-8/5/3, Hydroxyethylpiperazine, Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Bis-PEG-18 Methyl Ether, Dimethyl Silane, Isononyl Isononanoate, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Citrus Junos Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon Fruit Extract / Lemon Fruit Extract, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Adenosine, Phenylethyl Resorcinol, Ammonium, Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Disodium EDTA, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Xanthan Gum, Oxothiazolidinecarboxylic Acid, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Salicylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Geraniol, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L Z280802/1)

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage