Jaffa Jumbo Orange Minimum 4 Pack

Jaffa Jumbo Orange Minimum 4 Pack
£2.10
  Jaffa Jumbo Orange Minimum 4 Pack

These oranges are very dry and tasteless, maybe old

1 stars

These oranges are very dry and tasteless, maybe old

Tasteless

1 stars

Date 23rd Aug.'22. Don't waste your money, they've reduced them to hopefully sell them. They are tasteless, no juice and you have to use a knife to get at them. They are so dry I had to throw mine away. So if you're thinking of saving money, your note. Wish I'd bought my usual jaffa oranges not these large size jaffa orannges

Not Fresh Enough

2 stars

These oranges in my experience are on the cusp of going off. Within a couple of days. the ones I bought started to go green mouldy, and where disposed of. There is no way of knowing if they are good to eat other that cutting them open. Often I have discovered that they are dry inside or bad.

Rotten oranges

1 stars

3 of this pack of 4 oranges were soft and moulded. Only 1 was useable. Very disappointing.

Dreadful

1 stars

I buy oranges every week sometimes they don't taste so good but the jumbo oranges were only fit for the bin. They were unpalatable. Will not be wasting my money on these again.

Didn’t like them 2 of them was bad and the other 2

1 stars

Didn't like them 2 of them was bad and the other 2 was sour won't buy them again .

Disappointing

1 stars

Very dry as though I was given old stock

Juicy oranges

5 stars

The oranges were lovely, fresh and juicy. Easy to peel and tasty

MUCH SMALLER THAN EXPECTED THO A MILD TASTE& JUICY

3 stars

They are mildly tasty and juicy, but not Jumbo by any stretch of the imagination. Normal size I'd say and once you've removed the very thick peel and tough membrane they're more like large clementines. An awful lot of money for thick skin…

Not very jumbo!

4 stars

Not very jumbo!

