Big Hoops Bbq Beef Grab Bag Crisps 45G

£0.90
£2.00/100g

Each 45g pack contains

Energy
953kJ
228kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.77g

high

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2117kJ

Product Description

  • Barbecue Beef Flavour Potato Rings
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • The Hundred Official Team Partner
  • Discover Cricket, Get Active
  • thehundred.com
  • Image not representative of actual size.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Potato (Dried Potato & Potato Starch), Sunflower Oil (26%), Barbecue Beef Flavour [Rice Flour, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Onion, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Dried Tomato, Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract], Natural Flavouring (contains Potassium Chloride, Dried Yeast Extract, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Name and address

  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Distributor address

  • Tayto Snacks,
  • Kilbrew,
  • Ashbourne,
  • Co. Meath,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks.
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g Pack
Energy2117kJ953kJ
-506kcal228kcal
Fat27g12g
of which Saturates2.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate62g28g
of which Sugars1.0g<0.5g
Fibre2.9g1.3g
Protein3.6g1.6g
Salt1.7g0.77g
1 serving per pack--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very Tasty

5 stars

These are very tasty, much better than plain ones. They are included in the meal deal offer so I get them at a good price.

