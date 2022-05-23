Big Hoops Bbq Beef Grab Bag Crisps 45G

Very Tasty
These are very tasty, much better than plain ones. They are included in the meal deal offer so I get them at a good price.
high
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2117kJ
Potato (Dried Potato & Potato Starch), Sunflower Oil (26%), Barbecue Beef Flavour [Rice Flour, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Onion, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Dried Tomato, Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract], Natural Flavouring (contains Potassium Chloride, Dried Yeast Extract, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion), Salt
Store in a cool, dry place.
1 serving per pack
45g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g Pack
|Energy
|2117kJ
|953kJ
|-
|506kcal
|228kcal
|Fat
|27g
|12g
|of which Saturates
|2.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|28g
|of which Sugars
|1.0g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.3g
|Protein
|3.6g
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.77g
|1 serving per pack
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
These are very tasty, much better than plain ones. They are included in the meal deal offer so I get them at a good price.