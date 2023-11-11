Sanex Expert Skin Health Sensitive Shower Gel Cream 1 Litre

Sanex Expert Skin Health Sensitive Shower Gel is crafted with a skin friendly fragrance to gently cleanse while soothing sensitive skin. The body wash for sensitive skin leaves skin less prone to dryness after showering.

Take gentle care of your sensitive skin in every shower with Sanex Expert Skin Health Sensitive Shower Gel. This body wash for sensitive skin has been expertly crafted with a skin friendly fragrance to gently cleanse while soothing sensitive skin. With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, this sensitive body wash helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves your skin less prone to dryness after each shower, while providing 12 hours of hydration.

After years of research, this body wash for sensitive skin was created with a unique blend of skin nutrients that help to support a healthy skin microbiome. It supports the good bacteria on your skin and helps to enhance your skin's natural barrier and hydration.

This dermatologically tested, sensitive body wash respects the natural pH of your skin and contains 0% sulphates*. It also has ingredients of 92% natural origin**.

*Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants.

**Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing

