Pedigree Dry Small Dog Food Tender Goodness Poultry 2.6kg

Complete dry pet food for adult dogs.
Pedigree Tender Goodness Adult Small Dog Poultry 2.6kg dry dog food is 100% complete and balanced and made with selected natural ingredients, plus vitamins and minerals. Tender Goodness are 100% tender chunks with the fresh taste of Poultry your dog will love, in a convenient format like dry.Pedigree natural dog food recipes are made with natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals to be 100% complete and balanced.Pedigree Tender Goodness small dog food ingredients are sourced with care.Healthy Digestion - Our complete dry dog food products contain natural fibres and high quality protein, which supports a healthy digestion.Healthy Teeth - Pedigree Tender Goodness small dog food contains Balanced Minerals known to maintain healthy teeth.
At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us and their wonderful innocence brings out the best in us.The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel their love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
100% tender complete dog food chunks with the fresh taste of poultry your dog will love
Pack size: 2.6KG
Natural fibres and high quality protein, which supports a healthy digestion

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (25%, including Poultry 14%, of which Fresh Poultry 4%), Cereals*, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including Dried Beet Pulp 3%*), Oils and Fats (including Sunflower Oil 1%), Vegetables* (including Carrots 4%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Milk and Milk Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives, *Natural ingredients

Net Contents

2.6kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily feeding RecommendationDry Food Only: 1 kg: 25 - 30 g, 3 kg: 60 - 70 g, 5 kg: 90 - 100 g, 7 kg: 115 - 130 g, 10 kg: 155 - 170 g25 g dry food can be replaced with 1 100 g pouch of Pedigree® wet food.349 kcal / 100 gFeeding instructions: Account for the calories coming from treats. Feeding amounts are intended as guidelines only. Adjust the amount of food according to the age, size and activity level of your dog. Divide into portions for feeding throughout the day. Please introduce food gradually when switching diets. For more detailed information, please visit our website. Fresh water should always be available.Tip: A half pint mug holds approximately 100g

