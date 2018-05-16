Frank's Red Hot Smoked Chipotle Sauce 135Ml

Product Description
- Chipotle Pepper Hot Sauce
- For more tips visit www.franksredhot.co.uk
- Frank's Red Hot Smoked Chipotle hot sauce is developed by combining Smoked Chili Peppers and Garlic for a craft taste experience. Great with steak, hot dogs and burgers or to add a smoky richness to Mexican Chilli.
- ©2021 The French's Food Company McCormick UK
- Chilli rating - Mild - 1
- No Added Preservatives
- No Artificial Flavourings
- No Artificial Colours
- No Added MSG
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 135ML
Information
Ingredients
Chipotle Chillies in Adobo Sauce (33%) (Smoked Red Jalapeno Peppers (57%), Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Powder
Storage
After opening, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.Best before: see neck of the bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- The French's Food Company McCormick UK,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB,
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- The French's Food Company McCormick UK,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB,
- UK.
- franks.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
145g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|113kJ/27kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Salt
|3.60g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.