Cherry Blossom Regimental Gloss Tan Shoe Polish 40G

CHERRY BLOSSOM REGIMENTAL GLOSS TAN SHOE POL 40G

We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the Cherry Blossom brand.

Cherry Blossom is a trademark

The only shoe polish manufactured in the UK Ultimate shine Shines, nourishes and protects

Pack size: 40G

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

40g ℮

Preparation and Usage