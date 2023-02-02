We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Knoppers Coconut Waffle Bar With Milk Cream 3X40g

5(1)Write a review
Knoppers Coconut Waffle Bar With Milk Cream 3X40g
£2.40
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Wafer bar with milk cream (14.4%), coconut cream with hazelnuts (17%), coconut (6.5%) and delicate caramel (26.1%) covered with milk chocolate (29.5%)
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Flakes (7.8%), Whole Milk Powder (6.2%), Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder (5.8%), Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour (3.9%), Cocoa Mass, Whole Wheat Flour (2%), Humectant: Sorbitols, Buttermilk Powder (from Milk), Cream (from Milk), Hazelnuts, Milk Fat, Coconut Milk Powder, Concentrated Sweet Whey (from Milk), Butter (from Milk), Whey product (from Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithin (Soy), Salt, Wheat Starch, Natural Flavours, Low-Fat Cocoa, Full-Fat Milk Powder, Sucrose Syrup, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Milk Protein, Natural Vanilla Flavour, Ground Peanuts

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Almonds, other Nuts and Eggs.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Best before: see print at the back.

Importer address

  • Golden Acre Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • KT16 6EJ,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Storck Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Przyokopowa 26,
  • 01-208 Warszawa.

Return to

  • Golden Acre Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 311,
  • Chertsey,
  • KT16 6EJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

3 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy2170kJ/520kcal
Fat30,3g
of which saturates19,4g
Carbohydrate54,4g
of which sugars41,7g
Protein6,7g
Salt0,44g
View all Polish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

such an amazing snack! so tasty with lots of cocon

5 stars

such an amazing snack! so tasty with lots of coconut flavour

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here