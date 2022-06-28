Plenish Organic Almond Milk Alternative 1L

Tasty gluten free option.
This is a bit expensive but tastes good and definitely worth buying on offer. It is gluten free which is important to us as my husband has coeliac disease.
Clean Almond Milk
Lovely clean product. Only one I can find that only contains what it should do. Almonds and Water.
A+ Product
Love this. there are only 3 ingredients. It is tasty, smells great, and lasts a while. Thumbs up the best almond milk (IMO).
So good.
So glad Tesco stock this. It has the best ingredients and tastes lovely.
Thin, but tasty
The texture is thinner than I was used to, but I actually like that more and the taste is absolutely amazing.
Lovely
I am very picky with milk alternatives especially unsweetened ones and thought I give it a go and now I am addicted. No butter aftertaste, nicely balanced milk. It also gets foamy in my milk foamer/warmer. Good stuff
Best one out there yet
This Milk Alternative is, in my opinion, the best one out there at the moment. I usually buy what is on offer and will definitely stock up on this one! No nasty congealed bits inside (like some others) and very smooth. Love it in my coffee, musli and porridge.