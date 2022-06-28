We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Plenish Organic Almond Milk Alternative 1L

5(7)Write a review
Plenish Organic Almond Milk Alternative 1L

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Organic almond drink, UHT.
  • It's All Good
  • Our organic almonds come laden with natural flavour and need only roasting to release it. We roast, we blend, we add spring water and a pinch of salt. And that's it. Meaning you get all the goodness of nature, uninterrupted.
  • Less is Moreish
  • At Plenish, we love doing less with our ingredients.
  • We don't sweeten them, we don't add oil and we don't add flavourings. We're convinced that when you keep adding to perfect produce, you're really taking something away from it; and that the best flavours come naturally.
  • We keep things simple, so that you can enjoy the full taste of organic ingredients served up by nature.
  • Because less truly is moreish.
  • EU Organic - FR-BIO- 01, EU agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
  • Organic
  • Made with Just 3 Natural Ingredients
  • Finest Sustainably Sourced Almonds
  • No Oils or Gums
  • Certified Carbon Negative
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Organic Almonds 5%, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Produced in an environment that handles Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top of pack. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated 0-6°C and consume within 4 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Fast, Pour Slow
  • To get started, just shake well.

Name and address

  • UK Address:
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • EU Address:

Return to

  • UK Address:
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • 0800 032 1767
  • EU Address:
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • plenishdrinks.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy121kJ/29kcal
Fat2.5g
of which saturates0.2g
monounsaturates1.8g
polyunsaturates0.5g
Carbohydrate0.4g
of which sugars0g
Fibre0.5g
Protein1g
Salt0.1g
View all Dairy Free Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasty gluten free option.

5 stars

This is a bit expensive but tastes good and definitely worth buying on offer. It is gluten free which is important to us as my husband has coeliac disease.

Clean Almond Milk

5 stars

Lovely clean product. Only one I can find that only contains what it should do. Almonds and Water.

A+ Product

5 stars

Love this. there are only 3 ingredients. It is tasty, smells great, and lasts a while. Thumbs up the best almond milk (IMO).

So good.

5 stars

So glad Tesco stock this. It has the best ingredients and tastes lovely.

Thin, but tasty

5 stars

The texture is thinner than I was used to, but I actually like that more and the taste is absolutely amazing.

Lovely

5 stars

I am very picky with milk alternatives especially unsweetened ones and thought I give it a go and now I am addicted. No butter aftertaste, nicely balanced milk. It also gets foamy in my milk foamer/warmer. Good stuff

Best one out there yet

5 stars

This Milk Alternative is, in my opinion, the best one out there at the moment. I usually buy what is on offer and will definitely stock up on this one! No nasty congealed bits inside (like some others) and very smooth. Love it in my coffee, musli and porridge.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here