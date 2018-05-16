Product Description
- HARRY POTTER LED GLASS BOTTLE STRING LIGHTS
- Lengh 1.65m
- Requires 2 AA batteries (not included).
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C148090, www.fsc.org
- Wizarding World characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB Shield: © & ™ WBEI. Publishing Rights
- © JKR. (s22)
- Battery Powered
- Polyjuice Potion
- Warm White
Made in Ningbo, China
- To activate: On/Off switch
- To insert batteries: Open the battery case on top. Insert batteries using 2 new AA batteries. Place batteries with the + side facing the right way.
- Please retain all information relating to this product for future reference.
- FOR INDOOR USE ONLY CAUTION! GLASS HANDLE WITH CARE.
- WARNING: Keep away from fire.
- The supply terminals are not to be short-circuited.
- Non-rechargeable batteries are not to be recharged. Always remove exhausted batteries. Do not mix alkaline, standard (carbon-zinc), or rechargeable (nickel-cadmium) batteries. Only batteries of the same or equivalent type are to be used. Do not mix old and new batteries. Batteries are to be inserted with the correct polarity. Do not short circuit the supply terminals. Batteries are harmful if swallowed. Keep batteries away from children. Batteries should never be left in the product when not used for long periods. Do not dispose of batteries in fire or attempt to open outer casing. Discard if broken or damaged.
- DISPOSAL: Dispose of batteries properly after use. This product contains batteries and electronics that may be harmful to the environment they should not be discarded with normal household waste but taken to your local collection center for recycling.
- CAUTION: Please keep away from flame and direct heat sources. For decorative use only. Suitable for indoor use only. This is an adult novelty gift and not a toy. Keep out of reach of children. Risk of entanglement which may present a strangulation hazard.
- Please retain packaging for future reference.
10 x String Lights
