Amstel Bier 12 X 300Ml

5(2)Write a review
Amstel Bier 12 X 300Ml

£8.00
£2.23/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Amstel is a crisp tasting premium lager, perfect for your next get-together with family or friends.
  • For 150 years, Amstel has brewed a high quality beer that has the perfect balance of taste and refreshment. With a unique honey malt aroma, Amstel delivers a subtle citrus and herbal hop character with a clean finish.
  • Serve cold from the fridge.
  • Contains 12 individual 300ml bottles
  • We've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008
  • At Amstel, Everyone's Welkom. Since 1870, when it was first brewed by two friends who wanted to share a better beer, Amstel has been the perfect refreshment for enjoying the good times together.
  • The iconic red and white circle within the Amstel roundel represents billiard balls. The Amstel founders loved to play billiards together and the logo still represents their commitment and friendship today. Both Amstel and Amsterdam itself are named after the river Amstel, which flows through the city.
  • The ice used to cool the cellar underneath the Amstel brewery was originally sourced from Amsterdam's frozen canals during winter
  • Brewed under supervision of Amstel Brouwerij B.V.
  • Delivering light citrus & subtle herbal hop flavours, with a clean & crisp finish
  • Pack size: 3600ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Hop Extract, Malted Barley

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

4.1% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Brewed in the UK and Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.
  • Consumer Careline 0345 030 3282
  • Email: ukcustomerservices@amstel.com

Net Contents

12 x 300ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy128kJ/31kcal
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Light and refreshing on a hot summers day

5 stars

Light and refreshing on a hot summers day

A tasty, good value beer. Ideal for barbecues or a

5 stars

A tasty, good value beer. Ideal for barbecues or any celebration. A good quality, inexpensive very nice drink.

