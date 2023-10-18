We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Creightons Salicylic Acid Soothing Lotion 75ml

Low Everyday Price

£2.00

£2.67/100ml

Creightons Salicylic Acid Sthng Ltn 75ml
Salicylic Acid (BHA) known to exfoliate skin, targeting blemishesCalendula known to help soothe and calm rednessA moisturising, lightweight lotion to help soothe and care for angry, blemish-prone skin.
Recycling Info: Recycle - Tube
Salicylic acid + calendulaLightweight formula to help soothe skinDermatologically tested
Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Isopropyl Myristate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-100 Stearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Squalane, Alcohol Denat., Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Bisabolol, Disodium EDTA, Salicylic Acid, Polysorbate 60, Calendula Officinalis Flower Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Cimicifuga Racemosa Root Extract, Trisodium EDTA

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply to face morning and evening after cleansing and toning.

