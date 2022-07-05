Philadelphia Light Soft Cheese 280G

Great taste
This product was bought as part of a promotion. It's a really tasty and versatile soft cheese. Its become a fridge staple and can be used in at many ways. I used it on crackers as a snack and also on pasta as a creamy sauce.
Tastes good
Great with crackers and on toast, couldn't notice a difference in taste between this and full fat. purchased as part of a promotion
As expected good quality
Lighter than light
my wife really likes this. same creamy cheese taste, but "lighter". she won't give five stars on principle but recommends it. I might buy some more!
Half the fat same great taste
I absolutely love Philadelphia light and the fact it’s a healthier option is even better
Lovely
Very creamy, good flavour, always on my shopping list
Healthy option
Tastes just the same as the original one with less calories.Smooth and creamy.Great on its own or stirred into pasta dishes.Bought as part of a promotion.
Philadelphia light
Philadephia light is great as a snack on crackers or as a dip with veg sticks kids love the taste
Excellent Product
Excellent quality and tastes just as good as Full Fat variety. Also better then most supermarket own brands
Creamy cheese
Creamy cheese spread very versatile in cooking. light in calories. Great in pasta dishes.