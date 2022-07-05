We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Philadelphia Light Soft Cheese 280G

£ 3.00
£10.72/kg

Each 30 g serving contains

Energy
184kJ
44kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

-

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

-

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 614 kJ

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese.
  • For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments, visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
  • 40% Less Fat*
  • *40 % less fat compared to Full Fat Philadelphia.
  • No Preservatives
  • 100% Taste
  • Made with Simply Good Ingredients Milk, Cream, Pinch of Salt
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • No Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 9-10 portions

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • Mondelez Ireland,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g30 g
Energy614 kJ184 kJ
-148 kcal44 kcal
Fat11 g3.2 g
of which Saturates7.1 g2.1 g
Carbohydrate5.2 g1.5 g
of which Sugars5.2 g1.5 g
Fibre0.4 g0.1 g
Protein7.4 g2.2 g
Salt0.70 g0.21 g
Great taste

5 stars

This product was bought as part of a promotion. It's a really tasty and versatile soft cheese. Its become a fridge staple and can be used in at many ways. I used it on crackers as a snack and also on pasta as a creamy sauce.

Tastes good

5 stars

Great with crackers and on toast, couldn't notice a difference in taste between this and full fat. purchased as part of a promotion

As expected good quality

5 stars

As expected good quality

Lighter than light

4 stars

my wife really likes this. same creamy cheese taste, but "lighter". she won't give five stars on principle but recommends it. I might buy some more!

Half the fat same great taste

4 stars

I absolutely love Philadelphia light and the fact it’s a healthier option is even better

Lovely

5 stars

Very creamy, good flavour, always on my shopping list

Healthy option

5 stars

Tastes just the same as the original one with less calories.Smooth and creamy.Great on its own or stirred into pasta dishes.Bought as part of a promotion.

Philadelphia light

5 stars

Philadephia light is great as a snack on crackers or as a dip with veg sticks kids love the taste

Excellent Product

5 stars

Excellent quality and tastes just as good as Full Fat variety. Also better then most supermarket own brands

Creamy cheese

5 stars

Creamy cheese spread very versatile in cooking. light in calories. Great in pasta dishes.

