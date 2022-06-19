Tyrrells Lentil Crisps Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper 80G

Excellent!
Very tasty and very moorish!! Light and crispy, not greasy like potato crisps! Great flavour. We love them, especially when they are on clubcard offer!!!
Great tasting lentil crisps
My family and I really enjoyed the Tyrrells lentil crisps with sweet chilli and red pepper flavour. They taste great and are lighter than normal potato crisps but without loosing any of the flavour. These are a new family favourite treat.
Best Flavoured Lentil Crisps
I've been eating lentil crisps in the last year and these are definitely one of the best flavoured lentil crisps. Definitely one to try.
Okay
These are alright. Nothing special. My housemate liked them better.
Chilli yum
Tyrrells lentil crisps sweet chilli & red pepper First impressions on opening the sweet chilli smell hits you. plenty of flavour at the right texture really taste the combination good size pieces I've really enjoyed them and will be looking out for more in the future the packaging is a great design with all ingredients shown overall very impressed well done
Healthier option and delicious
I must admit I was very apprehensive trying these as I'm not a lentil fan but WOW they amazing. Crisp and flavoursome also a healthier options than normal crisps! These will now be are go too!!
Lovely taste
Great chips, lovely taste, not too overpowering or to much chilli, they were a perfect healthy snack to have at work
Not your ordinary crisp
I received these crisps with scepticism. They looked odd so was expecting a weird taste. Would I still like it was what I was after. Well I was very surprised. Texture was different but pleasant and the flavour just flowed. Was already looking forward to see what other flavours were available. Definitely worth buying - you will not be disappointed
Great movie snack
I bought these crisps as I always have a saturday movie night with my children. My boys wanted to try something different so I saw these and thought I would give them a try. They were lovely!! and the boys also liked them too so win win. They are great quailty crunchy crisps and very tasty. These crisps are light and what i liked was there was no artifical ingredients. I would recommend if you want to try something different.