Tyrrells Lentil Crisps Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper 80G

image 1 of Tyrrells Lentil Crisps Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper 80G

This product is available for delivery or collection from 18/07/22

£ 2.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Lentil snacks with sweet chilli & red pepper seasoning.
  • 30% Less fat*
  • *30% less fat than standard potato crisps on average.
  • Magnificent Lentils
  • Our lentil crisps are made with deliciously wholesome lentils and no artificial ingredients (such as artificial flavours, colours or MSG).
  • Our signature Flavour
  • An exquisite crunchy crisp with the perfect amount of our splendid seasoning to tickle your taste buds!
  • Deliciously Light
  • Carefully crafted to contain 30% less fat than standard potato crisps on average.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark.
  • A subtly bracing coalition of sweet chilli and red pepper
  • We never use artificial ingredients such as artificial flavours, colours or MSG
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

Lentil Flour, Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Ground Spices (Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Jalapeno Pepper, Ginger, Star Anise), Garlic Powder, Dried Herbs (Parsley, Basil), Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Red Bell Pepper], Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Green Pepper Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

2 - 3 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Mail (UK): FREEPOST TYRRELLS
  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0566110 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Mail (UK): FREEPOST TYRRELLS
  • Contact us at: www.tyrrellscrisps.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy1959kJ/ 467kcal588kJ/ 140kcal
Fat19g5.7g
of which Saturates1.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate59g18g
of which Sugars5.3g1.6g
Fibre2.7g0.8g
Protein13g3.9g
Salt2.1g0.63g
2 - 3 servings per pack--
View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

Excellent!

5 stars

Very tasty and very moorish!! Light and crispy, not greasy like potato crisps! Great flavour. We love them, especially when they are on clubcard offer!!!

Great tasting lentil crisps

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

My family and I really enjoyed the Tyrrells lentil crisps with sweet chilli and red pepper flavour. They taste great and are lighter than normal potato crisps but without loosing any of the flavour. These are a new family favourite treat.

Best Flavoured Lentil Crisps

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

I've been eating lentil crisps in the last year and these are definitely one of the best flavoured lentil crisps. Definitely one to try.

Okay

3 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

These are alright. Nothing special. My housemate liked them better.

Chilli yum

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

Tyrrells lentil crisps sweet chilli & red pepper First impressions on opening the sweet chilli smell hits you. plenty of flavour at the right texture really taste the combination good size pieces I've really enjoyed them and will be looking out for more in the future the packaging is a great design with all ingredients shown overall very impressed well done

Healthier option and delicious

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

I must admit I was very apprehensive trying these as I'm not a lentil fan but WOW they amazing. Crisp and flavoursome also a healthier options than normal crisps! These will now be are go too!!

Lovely taste

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

Great chips, lovely taste, not too overpowering or to much chilli, they were a perfect healthy snack to have at work

Not your ordinary crisp

5 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

I received these crisps with scepticism. They looked odd so was expecting a weird taste. Would I still like it was what I was after. Well I was very surprised. Texture was different but pleasant and the flavour just flowed. Was already looking forward to see what other flavours were available. Definitely worth buying - you will not be disappointed

Great movie snack

4 stars

Review from TYRRELLS

I bought these crisps as I always have a saturday movie night with my children. My boys wanted to try something different so I saw these and thought I would give them a try. They were lovely!! and the boys also liked them too so win win. They are great quailty crunchy crisps and very tasty. These crisps are light and what i liked was there was no artifical ingredients. I would recommend if you want to try something different.

