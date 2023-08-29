We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Triple Oat Serum 30ml
image 1 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Triple Oat Serum 30mlimage 2 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Triple Oat Serum 30mlimage 3 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Triple Oat Serum 30mlimage 4 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Triple Oat Serum 30mlimage 5 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Triple Oat Serum 30ml

Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Triple Oat Serum 30ml

4.6(689)
Write a review

£15.00

£50.00/100ml

AVEENO FACE CALM & RESTORE TRIPLE OAT SERUM 30ML Visit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
Aveeno Calm+Restore™ Triple Oat Serum, instantly smoothes, soothes & fortifies the skin's moisture barrier leaving the skin hydrated.The formula, with Triple Oat Complex & Calming Feverfew, helps nourish and calm the skin.Triple Oat Complex (Oat Flour, Oat Extract and Oat Oil)Known to help soothe & repair skin by restoring the skin's moisture barrier.Calming FeverfewKnown for its anti-oxidant properties and for helping to calm skin.This formula isFragrance FreeHypoallergenic**Non comedogenicEasily absorbedTested on sensitive skin**Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.24H Moisturisation- Lightweight texture, absorbs easily- Skin feels hydrated after just one use- 92% agreed skin felt instantly smooth** Home use test, 98 participants, 2019.
Complete your skincare moisturising routine with Aveeno Calm+Restore™ Moisturiser.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C012938© Johnson & Johnson 2021
Dermatologist TestedFor Sensitive SkinFragrance FreeInstantly smoothes skin + restores moisture barrierNormal to Dry SkinNourishing Oat Calming Feverfew
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

[PR-0002263], Aqua, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Bis-PEG-18 Methyl Ether Dimethyl Silane, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Extract, Chrysanthemum Parthenium Flower/Leaf/Stem Juice, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dimethiconol, Pentylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Isodecyl Neopentanoate, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Succinoglycan, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Pump once before use to clear dropper.Apply 2 pumps onto hand.Massage gently onto face, after cleansing and before moisturising.Use twice a day: morning & night

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here