We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pineapple Chunks 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Pineapple Chunks 300G
£2.25
£7.50/kg

Per 90g

Energy
189kJ
45kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.0g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 211kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple.
  • Sweet & Juicy
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 90g
Energy211kJ / 50kcal189kJ / 45kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.1g10.0g
Sugars11.1g10.0g
Fibre1.2g1.1g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Fruit Pots, Platters & Packs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here