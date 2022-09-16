Lofbergs Brazil Medium Roast Coffee Beans 1Kg

Try them!!
Have tried numerous beans over the Lst few years....stumbled across these in tesco thought they would be terrible due to the low pricing....how wrong could i be? They are amazing...the crema is soo good and such a smooth coffee....not weak at all...would definitely recommend...
Truly well worth it!
Loved this coffee! Self confessed coffee snob here, and I bought this as a go-to for my B&B guests and when i ground some up and tried it myself...it went straight into my personal stash! unfortunately it didnt last me very long because I am addicted to it now! It's taken over my previous favourite "Kimbo" brand.
Surprizingly good.
Wasn't expecting the best coffee, given the price, but it's not bad at all. In fact, it's very good!. For a while now my goto everyday cup has been Lavazza Red, but this will now take over.
Great Quality Coffee, with amazing taste, I have tried many coffee brands and I must say this is one of the best out there in the market.
Good Coffee, Good Value
Really shocked with this coffee - I thought as the price was low the coffee would okay, but it tastes great, really love it, I will be trying some others of theirs.
Smooth with a lovely flavour
A lovely smooth coffee. Make it in my moka stove top pot and it's got great flavour. Delighted to find it in my local Tesco.
Great value
If you like Starbucks Blonde beans you will probably like this. At less than half the price it's almost as good taste wise.
Disappointing.
Thought I'd give these a try, they've been out of stock the last few times I've shopped but they had some yesterday so I bought a bag. TBH, given the low price, I wasn't expecting much and it turns out I was right not to! Far from being "sweet and caramelly" as it says on the bag these are rather bitter with a metallic aftertaste, very disappointing. I'd tried the other beans they do from the same company, the ones that come in a 500g bag, and they were quite nice, I'd assumed these would be the same but in a bigger bag, but they're not and these will be going back next week to hopefully be exchanged for something nicer!
Delicious
Delicious coffee. Great depth of flavour. Will be buying again.
The nicest coffee i have ever tasted
I have tried hundreds of coffee beans over the years and last year i purchased a bean to cup machine and tried many different coffee beans in the machine bit none have tasted as good as these they are by far the best tasting coffee beans i have ever tried i was a bit wary as they were much cheaper than many other brands but wow this coffee is so nice once you get the settings right on your machine for the type of bean the coffee is perfect i’m so glad i tried this coffee it will now be the brand i purchase every time