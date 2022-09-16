We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lofbergs Brazil Medium Roast Coffee Beans 1Kg

4.2(11)Write a review
Lofbergs Brazil Medium Roast Coffee Beans 1Kg

Low Everyday Price

£10.00
£1.00/100g

Low Everyday Price

Product Description

  • Whole coffee beans
  • Buying this product with Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal means you support biodiversity.
  • Learn more at ra.org
  • Whole coffee beans.
  • Slow and carefully roasted to bring out the best aromas of our premium selected coffee.
  • Taste the difference and grind your own coffee beans. Pour beans into the grinder just before you make your coffee. Practise and discover your favourite way of brewing coffee.
  • Taste & Personality
  • Medium roast coffee with a sweet and nutty flavour with notes of caramel and milk chocolate. Single origin 100% Arabica coffee beans from Brazil.
  • Roast - 3
  • Body - 4
  • Acidity - 1
  • For generations the Löfbergs family has roasted coffee. With great passion and close relationships with our farmers, we continue to roast coffee for the next generation of coffee lovers to come.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

By Appointment to H.M. The King of Sweden

  • Slow Roast Maximum Taste
  • 100% Arabica
  • Sweet & Caramelly
  • Medium Roast Coffee
  • Roast Level 3
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Storage

Keep well sealed in this bag and store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 30 days.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Löfbergs Lila AB,
  • Box 1501,
  • SE-651 21 Karlstad,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Löfbergs Lila AB,
  • Box 1501,
  • SE-651 21 Karlstad,
  • Sweden.
  • www.lofbergs.se

Net Contents

1kg

View all Coffee Beans

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

11 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Try them!!

5 stars

Have tried numerous beans over the Lst few years....stumbled across these in tesco thought they would be terrible due to the low pricing....how wrong could i be? They are amazing...the crema is soo good and such a smooth coffee....not weak at all...would definitely recommend...

Truly well worth it!

5 stars

Loved this coffee! Self confessed coffee snob here, and I bought this as a go-to for my B&B guests and when i ground some up and tried it myself...it went straight into my personal stash! unfortunately it didnt last me very long because I am addicted to it now! It's taken over my previous favourite "Kimbo" brand.

Surprizingly good.

4 stars

Wasn't expecting the best coffee, given the price, but it's not bad at all. In fact, it's very good!. For a while now my goto everyday cup has been Lavazza Red, but this will now take over.

Great Quality Coffee, with amazing taste, I have t

5 stars

Great Quality Coffee, with amazing taste, I have tried many coffee brands and I must say this is one of the best out there in the market.

Good Coffee, Good Value

5 stars

Really shocked with this coffee - I thought as the price was low the coffee would okay, but it tastes great, really love it, I will be trying some others of theirs.

Smooth with a lovely flavour

5 stars

A lovely smooth coffee. Make it in my moka stove top pot and it's got great flavour. Delighted to find it in my local Tesco.

Great value

4 stars

If you like Starbucks Blonde beans you will probably like this. At less than half the price it's almost as good taste wise.

Disappointing.

2 stars

Thought I'd give these a try, they've been out of stock the last few times I've shopped but they had some yesterday so I bought a bag. TBH, given the low price, I wasn't expecting much and it turns out I was right not to! Far from being "sweet and caramelly" as it says on the bag these are rather bitter with a metallic aftertaste, very disappointing. I'd tried the other beans they do from the same company, the ones that come in a 500g bag, and they were quite nice, I'd assumed these would be the same but in a bigger bag, but they're not and these will be going back next week to hopefully be exchanged for something nicer!

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious coffee. Great depth of flavour. Will be buying again.

The nicest coffee i have ever tasted

5 stars

I have tried hundreds of coffee beans over the years and last year i purchased a bean to cup machine and tried many different coffee beans in the machine bit none have tasted as good as these they are by far the best tasting coffee beans i have ever tried i was a bit wary as they were much cheaper than many other brands but wow this coffee is so nice once you get the settings right on your machine for the type of bean the coffee is perfect i’m so glad i tried this coffee it will now be the brand i purchase every time

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here