Wicked Kitchen Nana's Lasagne 700g
£5.00
£7.15/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
1816kJ
434kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
20.2g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

low

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.6g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
2.43g

high

41%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Lasagne pasta sheets layered with mushroom, bulgur wheat and green lentil sauce, topped with oat drink based sauce, coconut alternative to smoked cheese and parsley.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Deliciously layered rich veggie ragu, hearty lentils, bulgur wheat, egg free pasta and velvety smooth béchamel sauce.
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Mushroom (16%), Oat Drink [Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodate], Lasagne Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Onion, Tomato, Bulgur Wheat (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Green Lentils (3%), Red Onion, Cornflour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Coconut Oil, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Water, Parsley, Modified Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Flavourings, Carrot, Yeast Extract, Oregano, Sea Salt, Yellow Lentil Protein, Maltodextrin, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Ground White Pepper, Bay Leaf, Maize Starch, Olive Fruit Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Rosemary, Basil, Black Peppercorns.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 40 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (331g**)
Energy549kJ / 131kcal1816kJ / 434kcal
Fat6.1g20.2g
Saturates1.2g3.9g
Carbohydrate14.6g48.2g
Sugars2.6g8.6g
Fibre2.2g7.1g
Protein3.4g11.4g
Salt0.73g2.43g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 700g typically weighs 662g.--
